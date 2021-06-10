'Patriotic Pops' lights up sky, fills area with music

WELLEN PARK - The second Patriotic Pops concert and fireworks was held by The Venice Symphony on May 29, the first live concert the symphony has conducted since February 2020.
About 1,800 attendees took in the night of music and fireworks at CoolToday Park in Wellen Park, the spring training home of the Atlanta Braves.
Community Foundation of Sarasota County President/CEO Roxie Jerde spoke and the night was emceed by U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Randall “Randy” Wight.
Then The Venice Symphony Music Director Troy Quinn led the more than 70 musicians for the concert.
"Quinn’s program of popular American music included composers John Philip Sousa, Aaron Copland, John Williams and more," the symphony noted in a news release.
Wight performed a tribute to the armed forces along with the finale, “God Bless the U.S.A.,” by Lee Greenwood, the news release stated.
The fireworks of the night were sponsored by a Venice Symphony patron. The night was paid in part by Sarasota County Tourist Development Tax Revenues, the news release noted.
The Venice Symphony returns in November to the Venice Performing Arts Center for a full season of concerts through May 2022.
For more information, visit thevenicesymphony.org or call 941-207-8822.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.