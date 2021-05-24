Pedaling Pelicans ride again

Venice Gondolier readers have recently been treated to stories about a fellow writer who plans to cycle in Vermont this summer.
Well I am here to tell the Gondolier readers that you don’t have to travel that far to find exciting, safe and fun trails right here in Florida.
A total of 17 Pedaling Pelicans of Pelican Pointe cycled 135 miles on the Pinellas Trail recently over a three-day period.
This was the third trip for the group having previously cycled Key West and Florida’s Space Coast. After the first trip to Key West, the group decided an annual trip wasn’t sufficient and they are now doing trips in April and November. The cyclist’s goal is to explore the wonderful trails Florida has to offer.
Brian Acampa and I planned the trip and decided to use Dunedin as the base. The Best Western Yacht Harbor Inn, which is located on St. Joseph Sound, provided the perfect water setting. This location was minutes away from the trail and a short walk to a large selection of restaurants and shops.
Day 1 — Dunedin to St. Pete
The first morning was the “challenge ride” where riders rode 27.5 miles from the center of Dunedin to St. Pete Pier. Riding the trail was a delight. There was plenty of shade. Eleven overpasses avoided heavy traffic areas, and the wide path included a separate lane for walkers. After passing Raymond James Stadium in downtown Tampa, the trail moves to the street but is totally separated from traffic by a median of trees.
After touring the new pier that includes Adirondack chairs to lounge in, a water park and a small beach, the cyclists experienced lunch at Teak, the restaurant on the middle floor of the new pier building with spectacular views of Tampa Bay. Once nourished and refreshed, the cyclists headed back for the 27.5-mile return ride to Dunedin.
The highlight of the return ride included meeting “Smarty Marty,” an engaging third-grader who was riding his bike home from school. When Martin first met us, he was astounded by our numbers and commented that he couldn’t remember ever having run into such a large cycling group.
This young man gave the many 70-year-olds on the ride hope for the future. He was engaging, smart and asked great questions. He told us he cycled 5.75 miles each way to school and was very proud of his riding ability. When asked what his favorite subjects were, he quickly answered math and science. When one of the cyclists stated “you must be smart,” we learned of his nickname from classmates “Smarty Marty.”
Returning to Dunedin, many of the cyclists took advantage of the hot tub to relax their muscles followed by a refreshing dip in the pool. Others immediately headed for the downtown area for shopping in the large variety of tourist shops and some chose to celebrate their 55-mile ride with a drink at the waterfront bar.
That evening the riders broke into smaller groups to experience the different restaurants Dunedin has to offer from five-star exquisite dining at The Black Pearl to the Dunedin Brewery, the state’s oldest microbrewery — there were more breweries along the trail than we were able to count but all looked very enticing.
Day 2 — Honeymoon Island and Clearwater Beach
The second day the riders headed north for 9 miles to check out the Suncoast Primate Sanctuary, a safe haven for primates and other animals that find themselves in need of refuge. We arrived just in time to see the animals getting served their breakfast which looked like Egg McMuffin sandwiches.
The group then turned south for 8 miles to Honeymoon Island State Park via the Dunedin Causeway, which again is a safe place for bikers and walkers as there is a lane separated from traffic. Honeymoon Island is one of Florida’s best-loved state parks. It has more than 4 miles of beach to explore along with a 3-mile trail through one of the last remaining virgin slash pine forests.
A planned kayak foray over to Caladesi Island, which is only accessible by boat, was cancelled due to high winds that were straight out of the south. The group split up and enjoyed either quiet time on the beach, exploring for shells or getting additional hydration at the High & Dry Grill.
After the break, the group had a short 4-mile ride to Weaver Park with beautiful views of St. Joseph Sound. They were met by Brian Acampa who had ridden in advance to pick up a pre-order of delicious inspired sandwiches from the Hop Scotch Café, a delightful restaurant run by Oakley and Laurie Carlson who once lived in Seattle but had grown weary of the gloom and rain of the Northwest.
In 2017, they took off on a road trip looking for a place to settle that was full of sunshine, sand and warm water. Once they discovered Florida and, more specifically, Dunedin, their quest was complete.
After a hearty lunch, the next stop was Clearwater Beach via the Clearwater Memorial Causeway. Again another perfect causeway with wide paths specifically designed for bikers and walkers away from traffic. The 150-foot height of the causeway was a breeze for the riders. At the beach, some brave bikers took to the water to challenge the breaking waves but most enjoyed a relaxing afternoon in the sand. Everyone was free to ride back to the hotel at their leisure to complete the 40-mile adventure for the day.
That evening the crew assembled at the Lucky Lobster for meals that included lobster or other types of incredible seafood. A local musician provided entertainment and we were even allowed to get up and dance as long as we wore masks. A couple who have been craving the dance floor during COVID took the opportunity to dance to a couple of swing songs.
Day 3 — North to Tarpon Springs and Beyond
The last day of the trip the cyclists headed north again through the quaint town of Tarpon Springs. Early in the morning, the riders encountered a 5K fundraiser run and cheered on all the runners by continual ringing of their bike bells.
In John Chestnut Park in Palm Harbor the cyclists helped a struggling woman erect a pop-up tent for a 1-year-old birthday party for puppies. Six of the adopted pups were getting together for their birthday reunion.
Lunch was in the town of Tarpon Springs at Toula’s Trailside Café, a cozy storefront café serving unique breakfast and lunch options. After enjoying a hearty late lunch, the cyclists lumbered back to Dunedin at a leisurely pace to complete another 40 miles for a total of 135 miles.
Food for Thought
Not all 17 riders did the entire 135-mile trip. Some had to leave early, a few were new to riding long distances so a shorter route was planned as an option on each day, and one rider became dehydrated the first day and missed out on the subsequent days.
That said, the group totaled 1,600 miles and, amazingly enough, with all that mileage only two maintenance issues arose. One loose water bottle bracket had to be tightened and one mirror was broken. The mirror was quickly replaced by a trailhead bike shop, one of the 11 bike shops along the trail.
Another big plus of the Pinellas Trail are markings embedded directly into the trail every 100 yards which gives the trail location in case of the need for an emergency call. A phone number for maintenance is also listed.
The biggest challenge of the ride was getting 17 cyclists moving again when the inevitable stops occurred at traffic lights, stop signs and for water breaks. Rider Steve Ciulla came up with the shout out of “vamanos,” which came in very handy for the leaders.
The Next Ride
The next ride is planned for November and the group will be cycling the West Orange, South Lake and Hancock Trails in Winter Garden. The trip is being planned by Beth and Phil Groebe, our tandem bike riders. You’ll have to watch for the next installment of the Pedaling Pelicans in late November to hear about the new adventure.
