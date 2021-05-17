VENICE — New officers have been elected for the Pelican Pointe Women’s Association.

The election took place at its annual meeting.

The new officers are President Luisa Goldman; Vice President Mary McKay, Treasurer Denise Montana and Secretary Robbie VonSalzen.

The will serve two years.

During the meeting, two scholarships were also awarded.

Past President Deb Parker showcased the funds for Zoe Ring and Rebekah Kurtz. One of the scholarships was given by a member who wished to remain anonymous.

The scholarship committee worked with Venice High School and Rotary Futures.

