Venice Hhigh student performs with Silver Strings (copy)

Haley Sprague, of Venice, with Shane Savage, right, rehearses for a prior year’s Perlman Music Program concert. Another Perlman concert is set to be released April 15 online featuring pianist Michelle Cobb.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

SARASOTA — Another free virtual recital is prepared to go from Sarasota into your home.

The next Perlman Music Program/Suncoast’s “PMP Alumni: At Home” series features pianist Michelle Cann.

The program will be released on Thursday, April 15. It features music from Florence Price and Johannes Brahms

Cann joined the Perlman program in 2009 as a Chamber Music Workshop participant, according to a news release.

“She is a young artist with a deep musical commitment to performing a wide range of repertoire throughout the U.S., and to bringing the arts to local communities,” it said.

She made her orchestral debut at 14 and has performed with orchestras including The Florida Orchestra, the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra and the Cleveland Institute of Music Symphony Orchestra, the news release said.

“The Southampton Press describes her playing as ‘a colorist who can charm, and also an athletic powerhouse who can sweep the listener off his or her feet.’”

Cann was on the faculty of Sphinx Performance Academy during its first year at Juilliard School.

“In 2020, she was appointed to the inaugural Eleanor Sokoloff Chair in piano studies at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, and regularly appears in recital and as a chamber musician at premiere concert halls throughout the U.S., China and South Korea, including the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing and the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts,” the news release added.

Perlman Suncoast virtual performances are free and online at PerlmanSuncoast.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments