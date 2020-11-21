VENICE - The Betty Intagliata Lecture Series continues with "So Women Got The Vote. What Did They Do With It?" by Phyllis Vogel.
The video from the presentation is now available online. It is at www.veniceareahistoricalsociety.org.
"Phyllis Vogel grew up on a family farm settled in about 1806 in Ohio. Her family has a long history of community civic service," the Historical Society noted. "When attending the University of Cincinnati she collected over 600 signatures for the Equal Rights Amendment which passed in Ohio in 1973."
Vogel was a member of the League of Women of the Greater Cincinnati Area, including time on its board.
She has been visiting Venice since the 1990s and became a full-time resident in 2002, it noted.
"She served on the Board of the League of Women Voters of Sarasota County and as president in 2016-2018. She belonged to Historical Societies in Ross County, Ohio, Anderson Township, a suburb of Cincinnati, and currently is a member of Venice Area Historical Society."
The Betty Intagliata Lecture Series is sponsored by the Venice Area Historical Society with permanent funding for the series provided by the Bill Jervey Jr. Charitable Foundation, it noted.
For more information, call 941-412-0151.
