Venice Theatre

SUN PHOTO BY KIM COOL

Venice Theatre is located at 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice.

 SUN PHOTO BY KIM COOL

From VENICE THEATRE

Venice Theatre’s seventh annual Summer Cabaret Festival continues in the Pinkerton Theatre (Pinky’s Cabaret) through Aug. 24. The art of cabaret in it’s purest form awaits you with shows ranging from the classic country of Patsty Cline to the edgy musical comedy of Random Acts.

Check out the whole lineup by calling 941-488-1115 or visit VeniceTheatre.org.

This weekend features “Treble in Paradise” and “Dorian and The Furniture.”

Buy your tickets now for $18 ($20 at the door if seats are still available).

“Treble in Paradise” runs Saturday at 7:30 p.m., July 20, and Sunday at 2 p.m., July 21, starring Kathryn Parks, Asia Dekle, Chris Friday, and Ryan Simpson.

Beginning with the suggestion of a location, object, or title from the audience, “Treble in Paradise” will perform a completely original, fully improvised musical comedy in two acts.

Dorian and The Furniture wukk present “Lost Songs” Sunday at 7:30 p.m., July 21.

Dorian’s new show will feature some forgotten oddities, as well as a look at the lesser-known works of Dan Fogelberg. This will be a do-not-miss experience for lovers of folk and rock.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments