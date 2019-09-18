Florida Studio Theatre opens its fourth annual Children’s Theatre Season with “Pinocchio,” a new, fast-paced adaptation of Carlo Collodi’s timeless classic by Greg Banks.
Produced through special arrangement with Plays for Young Audiences, this play centers on a misbehaving wooden puppet who dreams of becoming a real boy, but must avoid mischief in order to make his dream come true.
“Pinocchio” will be performed in FST’s Keating Theatre for the general public on Saturdays and select Sundays starting Oct. 12.
The four-show Children’s Theatre Series includes “Deck the Halls: A Holly Jolly Holiday,” “Tomás and the Library Lady,” and “The Star Who Could Not Twinkle & Other Winning Plays.”
Subscriptions are available for only $20 — just $5 per show. Single tickets are available for just $10. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale at floridastudiotheatre.org, and through FST’s Box Office at 941-366-9000.
This production follows Pinocchio’s journey to achieving his dream of becoming a real boy. Along the way, he must go to school, stay out of trouble, and resist the temptation of Playland, a place where playtime and fun never end.
“Children are going to love Pinocchio because it is full of joy, silliness, and suspense,” said FST Associate Artist Jason Cannon. “They also get to be participants, as the actors all speak directly to the them and ask for help during key moments.”
FST’s company of Acting Apprentices will bring the story to life on stage, and are each tasked with playing multiple characters.
Children write
While “Pinocchio” will kick off FST’s four-show weekend Children’s Theatre Series for the general public, it will also inspire the young hearts and minds of school students through FST’s award-winning WRITE A PLAY program.
A year-round arts integration program combining professional plays and in-class workshops, FST’s WRITE A PLAY program reaches over 47,000 students each year. School groups will travel to Florida Studio Theatre during the school week beginning Oct. 8 to experience the thrilling adventure of “Pinocchio.”
For school bookings, teachers and group leaders should contact FST’s Education Group Sales Associate, Hannah Bagnall, at hbagnall@floridastudiotheatre.org.
For more information, visit floridastudiotheatre.org.
