VENICE — The Plantation Community Foundation awarded a total of $136,300 in grants to 38 nonprofit agencies in South Sarasota County during a recent gathering.

The foundation did that in spite of COVID-19, organizing what it called “four new, fun and innovative events.”

Those events at Plantation Golf & Country Club included fundraising that involved the Bluegrass & BBQ Festival; a concert featuring the Alter Eagles; the Tee It Up for the Troops golf outing and the Lucky Ducks event.

“All events were in compliance with CDC guidelines,” it stated.

On April 21, a breakfast reception was held for those who received grants.

“Many thanks to this year’s Grant Committee members for their time and efforts to vet candidates,” it said in a news release. “Volunteers, members and event participants who have supported the PCF events can be very proud of the impact made to our community.”

Those receiving grants included:

• Back Pack Angels

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast

• Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota & DeSoto Counties

• Child Protection Center, Inc.

• Children First

• Englewood Community Care Clinic

• Epilepsy Services of Southwest

• Florida Family Promise of So. Sarasota County

• First Step of Sarasota, Inc.

• Forty Carrots Family Center

• Good Samaritan Pharmacy & Health Services

• Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County, Inc.

• Laurel Civic Association, Inc

• Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County

• Loveland Center, Inc.

• Mental Health Community Centers, Inc.

• Mote Marine Laboratory

• Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s

• North Port Meals on Wheels

• Operation Warrior Resolution, Inc.

• Our Mother’s House

• Pregnancy Solutions

• Rotary Futures College Resource Center

• Safe Place & Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC)

• Sertoma Speech & Hearing Foundation

• State College of Florida Foundation

• Teen Court

• The Center of Hope of South County

• The Haven

• The Hermitage Artist Retreat, Inc.

• The Twig Cares, Inc

• The Warehouse of Venice, Inc.

• Paul and Veronica Gross Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida

• Venice Area Mobile Meals, Inc.

• Venice Area Pregnancy Care Center

• Venice Nokomis Community Preschool

• Venice Theatre

• Women’s Resource Center

For more information, visit www.plantationcommunityfoundation.org.

