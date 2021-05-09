VENICE — The Plantation Community Foundation awarded a total of $136,300 in grants to 38 nonprofit agencies in South Sarasota County during a recent gathering.
The foundation did that in spite of COVID-19, organizing what it called “four new, fun and innovative events.”
Those events at Plantation Golf & Country Club included fundraising that involved the Bluegrass & BBQ Festival; a concert featuring the Alter Eagles; the Tee It Up for the Troops golf outing and the Lucky Ducks event.
“All events were in compliance with CDC guidelines,” it stated.
On April 21, a breakfast reception was held for those who received grants.
“Many thanks to this year’s Grant Committee members for their time and efforts to vet candidates,” it said in a news release. “Volunteers, members and event participants who have supported the PCF events can be very proud of the impact made to our community.”
Those receiving grants included:
• Back Pack Angels
• Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast
• Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota & DeSoto Counties
• Child Protection Center, Inc.
• Children First
• Englewood Community Care Clinic
• Epilepsy Services of Southwest
• Florida Family Promise of So. Sarasota County
• First Step of Sarasota, Inc.
• Forty Carrots Family Center
• Good Samaritan Pharmacy & Health Services
• Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County, Inc.
• Laurel Civic Association, Inc
• Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County
• Loveland Center, Inc.
• Mental Health Community Centers, Inc.
• Mote Marine Laboratory
• Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s
• North Port Meals on Wheels
• Operation Warrior Resolution, Inc.
• Our Mother’s House
• Pregnancy Solutions
• Rotary Futures College Resource Center
• Safe Place & Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC)
• Sertoma Speech & Hearing Foundation
• State College of Florida Foundation
• Teen Court
• The Center of Hope of South County
• The Haven
• The Hermitage Artist Retreat, Inc.
• The Twig Cares, Inc
• The Warehouse of Venice, Inc.
• Paul and Veronica Gross Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida
• Venice Area Mobile Meals, Inc.
• Venice Area Pregnancy Care Center
• Venice Nokomis Community Preschool
• Venice Theatre
• Women’s Resource Center
For more information, visit www.plantationcommunityfoundation.org.
