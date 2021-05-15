VENICE - The Plantation Community Foundation of Venice awarded a $4,400 grant to the Sarasota-based Child Protection Center to support its Personal Safety and Community Awareness Program.
It will use new technology and professional video "to educate and empower children and the adults who care for them in an effort to eliminate child abuse," it said in a news release.
"The Personal Safety Team leads developmentally appropriate personal safety workshops for children of all ages and provides essential education to adults who care for children. Certain technologies have become crucial within these lessons, particularly the Internet Safety workshop, and the need for video lessons has increased drastically due to the coronavirus," it said. "The funding of this grant will directly support these needs and enable the nonprofit to educate and protect more individuals in the community."
The Plantation Community Foundation has supported the CPC for a long time, with funds helping Sexual Abuse Treatment Program as well as other initiatives.
"The Foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of life of South Sarasota County residents and responded to the pandemic by supporting organizations that have a direct impact on the health and nutrition of those in our community most in need," the news release said.
CPC has worked in Sarasota County and DeSoto County since 1980 and its PSCA reached 65,627 participants last year.
For more information, visit CPCSarasota.org or call 941-365-1277.
