This winter, play side-by-side with The Perlman Music Program String Orchestra under the baton of Itzhak Perlman. Students, ages 8-18, who are Florida residents and play violin, viola, cello or bass are invited to audition. Applications and teacher recommendation are due no later than Aug. 26. Video auditions for 2019-2020 Super Strings are due no later than Sept. 9.
Music to be played is Felix Mendelssohn’s “String Sinfonia No. 2 in D Major, 1st Movement.”
Audition results will be announced Oct. 1. The preparatory workshop will be held in the afternoon on Oct. 26, with dress rehearsal and performance scheduled for Dec. 28 at the University of South Florida Manatee campus, 8350 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, Florida 34243.
PMP/Suncoast Super Strings is presented as part of a public orchestra rehearsal during the PMP Sarasota Winter Residency. Last year, 52 string students from 15 counties around Florida participated. Super Strings promotes the interaction of local young musicians with international students of The Perlman Music Program and world-class faculty.
There is no charge to audition. If accepted, the cost is $100 to participate in the program. Need-based scholarships are available. To download information about the program, go to: pmpsuncoast.org/superstrings.
Program Information: this contains important information about the program; read both sides in its entirety! There are new guidelines for Violin I and Violin II applicants. Read the Program Information before deciding upon which part(s) to audition. Online Application — must be submitted no later than Aug. 26.
Teacher Recommendation Form — Applicants must forward the link/form to their teacher of choice to fill out and submit no later than Sept. 9.
Sheet Music for each part (complete score provided for score study)
Audition Notes & Tips — attached as a cover page to each of the individual parts: Program Information; Online Application; Teacher Recommendation; Notes & Tips and Sheet Music for All Parts; Complete Score.
All applicants are encouraged to watch and practice with the video featuring the New York Classical Players performing Mendelssohn’s String Sinfonia No. 2 in D Major, 1st Movement. When first starting to practice, you can slow down the speed to .75 in the YouTube video settings (the pitch will not change) [NYCP] Mendelssohn — String Sinfonia No. 2 in D Major.
Questions? Contact Amy Kagan at 941-955-4942 or Amy@PMPSuncoast.org.
About Perlman Suncoast
The Perlman Music Program Suncoast (Perlman Suncoast) cultivates audiences of all ages through classical music performances and education outreach programs, including hosting the PMP Sarasota Winter Residency and presenting PMP Alumni: Around Town and PMP Alumni: In Schools performances. Through its relationship with The Perlman Music Program (PMP), founded by Toby Perlman, and with a world-renown faculty, including internationally-acclaimed violinist and conductor Itzhak Perlman, Perlman Suncoast offers the public the unique opportunity to witness the talent and spirit of extraordinarily gifted and promising young string students and accomplished graduates.
The 17-day PMP Sarasota Winter Residency provides valuable mentoring and performance opportunities for 35 young international string musicians, ages 12-20 plus, and offers more than 20 free and low-cost musical events on the campus of USF Sarasota-Manatee. The 2019-2020 PMP Sarasota Winter Residency will take place Dec. 19, 2019 – Jan. 4. The Celebration Concert, held Jan. 4 at the Sarasota Opera House, is the culmination of the Winter Residency, featuring the PMP Chorus, led by Chorus Master Patrick Romano and the PMP Orchestra, conducted under the baton of Itzhak Perlman.
