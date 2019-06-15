The Players Centre for Performing Arts will present the area premier of the new Go-Gos musical “Head Over Heels,” the bold new musical comedy from the visionaries that rocked Broadway with “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” “Avenue Q” and “Spring Awakening.”
This laugh-out-loud love story is set to the music of the iconic 1980’s all-female rock band The Go-Go’s, including the hit songs, “We Got the Beat,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “Vacation,” Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven is a Place on Earth” and “Mad About You.”
Story: A hilarious, exuberant celebration of love, “Head Over Heels” follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction, only to discover the key to their realm’s survival lies within each of their own hearts.
“Rarely do I get as excited for a project than I am with this incredible announcement,” said Artistic Managing Director Jeffery Kin. “As a community theater, it is often years before a show that closes on Broadway becomes available to us. It is a huge honor to be given the opportunity to share this production that is not only chock full of exciting music, but also pulses with a heart-filled message of tolerance and inclusiveness.
Kin and the creative team are already planning on how to bring this Go-Go infused musical to their audiences and prove to the community that “We got the beat,” he said.
Auditions will be held Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those interested will also be seen for “Sister Act” and “Anything Goes.”
“Head Over Heels” will be directed by Brian Finnerty with musical direction by Michelle Kasanofsky. Performances will run on select dates from Feb. 19 through March 8.
The Players Centre For Performing Arts is located at 838 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. The Players Box Office is located on Tamiami Trail between 10th Street and Blvd. of the Arts and is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., and one hour prior to curtain time. Call 941-365-2494, visit: theplayers.org.
