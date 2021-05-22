Offers go here

Players to host camps

One-week minicamps include variety of theater experiences for kids

SARASOTA – Summer camps return to The Players Studio education department with six one-week minicamps for kids running in June and July. 

The camps are "perfect for ages 5 to 10," it said in a news release from the Sarasota Players Centre for the Performing Arts. 

"These camps focus on acting, dancing, and singing, all related to a theme," it said. "Each week there is a different, exciting topic for students to enjoy. Campers also create characters, make crafts, use their imagination and work with other students to present a short performance on the last day."

The camps include:

Disney Fairytales

June 21-25

Kids will learn about life being a fairytale and they will play the main character - performing from Disney musicals.

Marvel Heroes

June 28-July 2

Kids will use their imagination, along with capes and masks, for the "creative storytelling camp." They will create their own superhero to save the world using dance and song and scenes.

Pirates & Mermaids

July 5-9

Kids involved will act out scenes from "Pirates of the Caribbean," "Peter Pan," "The Little Mermaid," and other movies and plays.

Vampires & Zombies

July 12-16

There's makeup and designing of a kids' own monster or zombie, while they learn dances to songs like "Thriller" or "Time Warp."  

Under the Sea

July 19-23

Kids spend time learning sea songs and dances from "Finding Nemo," "The Little Mermaid" and "Moana."

Star Wars

July 26-30

Kids learn to use their imagination - and the Force - by learning drama and basic stage combat techniques for an epic battle - the week includes a take-home practice lightsaber.

The minicamps are limited to 20 students and cost $160, which includes a T-shirt. Students should have their own lunches.

Financial assistance and before and after care are available. Masks will be required. 

More information is available after registration. 

The instructors Lacey Knispel, drama teacher at Sarasota High School and Logan Junkins,  TPS instructor.

For more information about The Players Studio, visit it at www.theplayers.org or call 941-552-8879.

The Players Studio is at 1400 Blvd. of the Arts, Suite 200, Sarasota.

