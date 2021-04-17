SARASOTA — The Hermitage Greenfield Prize award winner was lauded at a ceremony in Sarasota.
More than 130 people took part in the socially-distanced night that celebrated one person: playwright Aleshea Harris.
“Neither rain nor sleet nor any tropical storm was going to stop us from finding a way to celebrate Aleshea Harris as the winner of this year’s Hermitage Greenfield Prize!” Hermitage CEO Andy Sandberg said, according to a news release from the Englewood-based organization.
The event was changed in terms of venues at the last minute because of the weather, moving from The Ringling Museum to Michael’s On East.
Harris is the writer of the 2016 Relentless Award play, “Is God Is,” and received an OBIE Award in 2017. She made The Kilroys’ List of “the most recommended un and underproduced plays by trans and female authors of color” for 2017, the news release said.
“What to Send Up When It Goes Down” was critically-acclaimed at its 2018 New York City premiere and was nominated for a Drama Desk award, the news release said.
“Harris was awarded the Windham-Campbell Literary Prize and the Steinberg Playwriting Award in 2020. She has performed her own work at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Orlando Fringe Festival, REDCAT, as part of La Fête du Livre at La Comèdie de Saint-Étienne, and at the Skirball Center in Los Angeles,” it said. “She is a two- time MacDowell Fellow and has enjoyed residencies at Hedgebrook and Djerassi and is now a Hermitage Fellow.”
The evening lauding her featured entertainment from Tamara Tunie and Black Theatre United and included performances of Harris’ work.
“The evening was full of irrepressible energy and talent,” co-chairs Ellen Berman and Flora Major said in the news release. “Aleshea Harris is a powerful presence, and the crowd was alive with enthusiasm. The whole event was a seamless and stunning success, and the Hermitage Greenfield Prize Dinner has been transformed into one of the most entertaining evenings in town, capturing the true spirit of diversity and talent of the Hermitage and its artists.”
Every year, The Hermitage Greenfield Prize rotates between theater, music and visual art, the news release said. It includes a Hermitage residency and a $30,000 commission to create new work.
Past recipients include Jennifer Packer; Helga Davis; Martyna Majok; David Burnett; Coco Fusco; Bobby Previte; Nilo Cruz; Trenton Doyle Hancock; Vijay Iyer; John Guare; Sanford Biggers; Craig Lucas; and Eve Beglarian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.