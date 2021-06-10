VENICE — After popular Positivity Walls were established at several spots in Venice and South Sarasota County, artists are being sought for its next evolution.
The due date for proposals is June 30 with the installation date for completion being August-September 2021.
The project is being sponsored by the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, with Venice Art Center and Venice MainStreet in collaboration with Gulf Coast Community Foundation along with Sarasota County and the city of Venice
“The Walls were spread out in Venice over the last year,” the proposal notes. “All ideas on the second phase of this project and media are welcome. It can incorporate the use of the collected tags or the messages on the tags. There are thousands of tags which are available to see by appointment at the Venice Art Center.”
The request for proposals is to conduct a “fair and extensive evolution” to select the candidate “who best addresses the goals of the project.”
It noted proposals must be signed by an official agent or representative of any company submitting it.
“The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce will assume and retain ownership over the finished project piece,” it said. “The copyright of the artwork remains with the artist and the artist remains the owner of all the sketches, drawings, designs created in the course of creating the sculpture; however the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce retains the right to reproduce the any associated materials as needed throughout the life of the sculpture.”
For a complete list of its rules, formatting and concepts, visit www.veniceartcenter.com.
For more information or to forward propostals, email Venice Art Center Executive Director Mary Moscatelli at Mary@veniceartcenter.com or call 941-485-7136.
