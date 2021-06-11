VENICE — A prayer garden at Unity Venice has been dedicated and celebrated through a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Jackson Road congregation.
The Rev. Patricia Reiter died in November.
Her daughter, the Rev. Robin Reiter, worked with others to see the concept of a prayer garden come to fruition.
The Rev. Patricia Reiter helped Venice Unity’s congregation move into a new sanctuary in 2008 and, in 2015, she became the pastoral care minister in semi-retirement as Robin Reiter became senior minister.
Now, the Reverend Patricia Reiter Twelve Powers Prayer Garden has been dedicated.
It a place of mediation and relaxation.
“People from around the community — almost every day, they sit, they bring picnics. All sorts of people are coming to find peace … it’s unlike any place they’ve been,” the Rev. Robin Reiter said recently. “Anyone who is in need of a moment of peace can come there and find that.”
The 12 words were created by Unity movement cofounder, Charles Fillmore, who decided on the dozen power words based on the 12 disciples of Jesus Christ and using them as a way of “soul growth,” according to the Unity website. The words include life, zeal, release, wisdom, love, strength, faith, imagination, order, understanding and will.
At the garden, the 12 words are featured spreading out from — or moving into — a water element that has 12 springs. The groundwork is completed by pavers. Twelve unique metal sculptures by Debbie Marucci showcase the words to finish the garden.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.