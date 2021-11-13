The next Heartland Bluegrass Bash features two top Bluegrass bands — James Rogers & Blue Cypress plus Fiddlin’ Steve & Friends — with the Heartland Jam Band, all on Nov. 27 at Craig’s RV Resort.
A highly regarded RV camping facility located 7 miles north of Arcadia U.S. 17, the resort is the site of the monthly event. Lots of bluegrass jamming and parking lot picking is expected throughout the weekend.
Saturday, Nov. 27 features a Beginning Bluegrass jam with a moderator to help beginners. You are welcome to bring your stringed instrument and join in.
The Heartland Bluegrass Bash concert is free for members of the Heartland Bluegrass Association. A $7 per person donation is requested of non-members.
Bring chairs for seating in the outdoor shaded pavilion. Membership is $25 per year for a family unit.
Campsites: Craig’s RV has electric and water hookups for $25 per night. Dry camping is $10 per night. Many campers camp both Friday and Saturday night. On-site facilities include a Saturday lunch concession. Tent campers are welcome. Restrooms with hot showers. Camping is close to the concert area.
Come on Nov. 26 and stay for the weekend
Friday, Nov. 26, jams begin at noon. On Saturday, Nov. 27, “Beginning Bluegrass Jam” starts at 10 a.m. Then James Rogers & Blue Cypress perform at 1 p.m, followed by Heartland Jam Band and Fiddlin’ Steve & Friends.
Craig’s RV Resort is at 7895 NE Cubitis Ave. in Arcadia.
To get there from State Road 70 in Arcadia, take U.S. 17 north 7.1 miles. Turn left on Cubitis Ave. Turn right immediately into the entrance to Craig’s RV Resort and follow the signs to the outdoor pavilion.
