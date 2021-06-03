Offers go here

Pride Day, month marked

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Pride Day 2021

Accepting the proclamation by the Venice City Council of Pride Day on June 5 and Pride Month in June on behalf of Venice Pride, Inc. were board members, from left, Kathy Hanas, secretary, Nancy Wilson, president, George Ward, vice president, and Beth Ryan, treasurer.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

VENICE - June is Pride Month and June 5 is Venice Pride Day, during which the Ride for Pride car parade takes place.

Venice Mayor Ron Feinsod proclaimed June 5 as Venice Pride Day at a recent City Council meeting. 

In Sarasota, the Pride Car Parade starts at 11 a.m. June 5 down Main Street. In Venice, the Ride for Pride begins at 1 p.m. canvassing Nassau Street along with Venice, Miami and Ponce de Leon avenue.

The Venice Ride for Pride has taken place four times in recent years. 

Ride with Pride parade in Venice (copy)

Rev. Nancy Wilson of MCC, who is also president of Venice Pride, Inc., participated in the January Ride With Pride car parade from the church to downtown Venice. The Ride for Pride returns at 1 p.m. June 5. 

It's a time to "to respect and honor our diverse community, and celebrate and build a culture of inclusiveness and acceptance," the proclamation notes. 

The proclamation notes June is Pride Month based on the Stonewall Riots that began June 28, 1969 in New York City. It was following that raid and subsequent protests that LGBTQ Americans began fighting against discrimination. 

Project Pride SRQ Inc., based in Sarasota, has several free events scheduled.

The Pride Car Parade will include prizes for best decorated vehicles, among other prizes.

Taste of Pride runs June 6-19 at participating restaurants. Visit www.projectpridesrq.org/tastepride for the list of participating businesses.

Then, at 10 a.m. June 13, Pride SRQ hosts its first Pride Pet Parade at Bayfront Park. Prizes for best dressed will also happen that day.

The One Love Art Show runs 6-9 p.m. Saturday June 19 at Sabal Palm Bank. It is a free event.

For more information, contact Katie McCurry by email at katie@projectpridesrq.org or visit www.PPSRQ.org.

