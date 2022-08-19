Ada Limon

Ada Limon, the Poet Laureate of the United States, will be visiting Sarasota when the inaugural Sarasota Youth Poet Laureate is named in November. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED

SARASOTA — A new program will identify young aspiring poets across the region with a Sarasota Youth Poet Laureate being named in November.

The Sarasota Youth Poet Laureate program was recently announced and will include youth writers from Sarasota, Charlotte, DeSoto and Manatee Counties.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments