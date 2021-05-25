MANASOTA KEY — The promo from the Hermitage Artist Retreat team told us that Michael R. Jackson had won the Pulitzer for Drama in 2020.
As Friday evening’s event began, emcee Tony-award winner Andy Sandberg shared with us that when Jackson’s “A Strange Loop” hit Broadway it became the show to see.
And we had an inkling of how brilliant a composer he is. But no one warned us he was so... silly.
“My stomach hurt from laughing” one of the audience members exclaimed as she gathered up her lawn chair from one of the dozens of roped off areas on the beach.
The performance was more proof that you never know what to expect from a Hermitage Artist Retreat Fellow. These recipients of the six-week artist’s residence at this beachside location come from literature, theater, music and art. And each brief glimpse into an artist’s latest or upcoming creation is a delightful surprise.
Jackson had just begun his time at the retreat last week, and his sharing had the refreshing air of banter over a latte — with an extra shot — with friends.
At one point he gave us the set up for his upcoming musical, “White Girl in Danger.” As a soap opera aficionado during his teen years, he dove into a rapid-fire recounting of an entire season of “All My Children.”
Having never been a soap opera fan, I was straining to hear the beyond-bizarre (twins? dungeons?) storyline over the laughter behind me. But there was no straining to hear his remarkable range as he sang “Basic,” from his upcoming show, accompanied by his talented musical director, Rona Siddiqui. I look forward to seeing the song on a bigger stage as sung by his three main characters, Migan, Megan and Meghan. Like I said...silly.
I could go on, but let me just say I so enjoyed this light-hearted fun as a perfect end to a day in the sun on beautiful Manasota Beach in Englewood.
Note: These performances request a mere $5 donation. As I complete this three-part series, I’d like to express my sincere thanks to all the larger donors to this nonprofit, who support their work in continuing to champion artists and the creative process. Their generosity makes performances and lectures from up and coming artistic greats possible right here in our own backyard. If you or your organization would like to show your support, go to www.hermitageartistretreat.org or call 941-475-2098.
The next performance will be “Hermitage Sunsets@Selby Gardens” is 6 p.m. Thursday at the Selby Gardens in Sarasota and will feature the incredibly gifted musical theater composer, Rona Siddiqui.
