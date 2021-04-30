MANASOTA KEY — Michael R. Jackson received the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Drama for his musical “A Strange Loop.”
Now Jackson will present an evening of music and stories at The Hermitage Artist Retreat in conjunction with Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe out of Sarasota.
“Michael R. Jackson: Just Sittin’ Here Lookin’” begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 21, at Hermitage Beach, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood.
It will also be livestreamed. Registration is required and can be completed at HermitageArtistRetreat.org, which is free with a $5 per person registration fee, the Hermitage said in a news release.
Jackson is a Hermitage artist in residency sponsored by the Huisking Foundation.
“It’s been a helluva year,” Jackson said in a news release. “And I’ve just been ‘sittin’ here lookin,’ as my grandma used to say, holed up in my tiny New York City apartment during a hurricane of political, cultural, and epidemiological upheaval and way too much social media. The music within me has largely been suppressed during this time, but now a lot is coming up, and I might just need somebody to hold my hair back.”
“A Strange Loop” also won the New York Drama Critics Circle and has been called “a full-on laparoscopy of the heart, soul, and loins” and a “gutsy, jubilantly anguished musical with infectious melodies” by Ben Brantley for The New York Times.
The New Yorker reviewer Vinsom Cunningham wrote: “To watch this show is to enter, by some urgent, bawdy magic, an ecstatic and infinitely more colorful version of the famous surreal lithograph by M.C. Escher: the hand that lifts from the page, becoming almost real, then draws another hand, which returns the favor.”
Other upcoming events:
Friday, May 14, 6 p.m.: “Artists and Writers Thinking Out Loud” with Crystal Wilkinson, Hari Kunzru and Lucy Kim. At Hermitage Beach, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Free with $5/person registration fee.
Thursday, May 27, 6 p.m.: “Hermitage Sunsets at Selby Gardens” with composer Rona Siddiqui. At Selby Gardens Downtown, 534 Mound St., Sarasota. Free with $5/person registration fee.
“Registration for all events is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org. All live events will be held outdoors, and capacity will be limited to accommodate safe social distancing. Early reservations are recommended,” it said. “Masks required at check-in for all live programs, including outdoor events.”
For more information, visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org
