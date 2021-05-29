VENICE - The Venice Area Board of Realtors Scholarship Committee recently awarded $27,500 in scholarships to 20 graduating seniors.
The following students received scholarships:
Kiley Poole, Megan Stanley, Olivia Sleight, Rebeka Mellor, Aiden Ericson, Aundraya Murdocca, Zoe Ring, Anastacia Didovich, Nhu Quynn Nguyen, Preston Yealy, Madison Studt-Campbell, Luke Sleight, Luke Wheatley, Keaton West, Reid Pitts, David Del Purgatorio, Madelyn Kona, Madelyn Druase, Samantha Asselin-Cazares and Connor Brown.
The funds were raised the group's annual golf tournament, chili cook-off and a benefit luncheon.
