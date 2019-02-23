“Reckless,” by Craig Lucas and directed by Brendan Ragan, is the story of Rachel, a cheerful yet misguided soul who goes through a series of pitfalls that would perhaps make any other wife and mother take to the nearest police station, a lawyer, and the greatest pursuit of justice she could find.
Yet, like a spider making its web, the story keeps weaving threads until it reaches a point of satiation after 90 minutes of imaginative storytelling that could be a real American situation in terms of what we see going on in today’s world, but in retrospect is perhaps a form of fantasy.
Rachel keeps our focus throughout many rapidly and some hardly believable scene changes through her constant dialogue (Amber McNew is to be commended for remembering all those lines). She manages to draw sympathy and occasional laughter from the audience for the distraught situations in which she finds herself as she asks if people can really know other people.
Not really knowing what another person is thinking alludes to the reckless nature of life and relationships.
The play opens with Rachel and her husband, Tom, in bed at Christmastime, her talking excitedly about her love of Christmas and the beautiful snow falling outside their bedroom window. Somber Tom says nothing until he finally blurts out that he has hired a hit man to kill her and she must flee for her life. Clad only in her nightgown, robe and slippers she escapes through the bedroom window, leaving him and her two sons behind.
She calls a friends from a phone booth at a gas station, quickly tells what happened and asks her to watch over her boys.
A man (physical therapist and Good Samaritan — or so it seems – Lloyd) takes pity on her and takes her to his home where he and his wife, Pooty (wheelchair bound, deaf and mute – or is she?) take her in.
With expert rapid scene changes, Rachel finds a job with a nonprofit organization that doesn’t offer much more than a minimal salary for performing low-level tasks under a dour bookkeeper. She also avails herself of counseling sessions, quickly maneuvered through six doctors (all played by one actor).
The play is cleverly cast with seven actors – all FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training students – some playing multiple roles. Creg Sciavi and Carla Corvo appear courtesy of Actor’s Equity Association – Sciavi as Rachel’s husband Tom, her son Tom Jr., a derelict and a man in a ski mask; Corvo as Pooty, a receptionist and a talk show host.
Jillian Cicalese plays five roles: Trish, game show assistant, Sue, woman patient and derelict; Jonathan Grunert plays Roy and Tim Timko; Michael Judah plays doctors 1-6; Brian Ritchie plays Lloyd; and Marc Bitler, Joe Ferrarelli and Alex Pelietier are the announcers.
There is some humor to help keep the momentum going, such as when Rachel goes to apply for the job and the chair she sits on in to fill out the application keeps sinking to one side, which surprises and amuses.
Kudos go to the actors for remembering so many lines with so many different characters and situations, and to the rest of the creative team: Jeffrey Weber (scenic design), Sofia Gonzalez (costumes), Alex Pinchin (sound), Christopher McVicker (technical director/resident design, production manager), Patricia Delorey (voice/dialect coach, Eliza Ladd (movement), and Abigail Cline (ASL coach).
“Reckless” Plays through March 10 in the Cook Theatre at the FSU/Asolo Repertory Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
For more information and tickets, call 941-351-8000 or visit: asolorep.org.
