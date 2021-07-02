VENICE — The Suncoast Reef Rovers returned to Venice Jetty recently and worked in calm waters to pull up a variety of trash from the jetty.

The group is assisted by Venice Police and Sea Tow and often has other volunteers to assist in its efforts.

This time through, they pulled out fishing poles, ropes and lures, among other items.

For more information, visit www.suncoastreefrovers.org.

