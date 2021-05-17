MANASOTA KEY — It was a blustery beach day to say the least, but the Hermitage Artist Retreat team, led by Tony award-winning producer Andy Sandberg knew what they were doing.
They had roped off 8 feet by 10 feet squares for our chairs right there on the water so we could hear from three esteemed national artists, and they decided to remain there despite the wind and crashing waves.
It was a great decision. Somehow the combination of nature’s power and the power of the spoken word and the visual creations were all a perfect complement to each other.
So it was that 30 of us were treated to insights from three Hermitage Artist “Fellows:” novelist Hari Kunzru, sculpture, painter and biological media artist Lucy Kim, and actor, educator and playwright Josiah Bania.
The theme was “Thinking Out Loud” and they definitely challenged us to think out of the box.
Each 15-minute presentation was totally unique, as I’ve come to expect at these gatherings.
Hari began the presentations with a reading from the first chapter of his newest novel, “Red Pill.” one of NPR’s best books of 2020. The title is taken from a scene in The Matrix where protagonist Neo is given a choice between “red pill” — the willingness to learn a potentially unsettling or life-changing truth, and “blue pill” — the decision to remain in contented ignorance within a system.
One reviewer summed the book up this way, “Kunzru’s smart and thought-provoking 6th novel draws a line from German Romanticism to Trump and the alt-right.” Our taste of the novel was enough to make us hungry for more.
My guest for the evening, a talented artist herself remarked, “A core part of every artist is a scientist.” The next presenter, Lucy Kim, takes that thought to a startling extreme, creating art in a lab. Her latest project creates melanin images via genetically modified E.coli. I recall how “stretched” I felt as she shared about stretching the E. coli through the silk screening process, letting the bacteria create the melanin, and then at some point dousing the living piece with ethanol to seal the image on the canvas.
“I owe a great debt to my impulses,” she said. And noted owing a great debt to artists like Kim who take an art form and dramatically expand it.
Which brings us to the dramatic final presenter. Shakespearean actor and playwright Josiah Bania began by quoting Thomas Kyd, “Where words prevail not, violence prevails.” He went on to answer a question often posed to him, “How do you remember all the words?”
“We don’t,” was his reply. “We personalize every single word and phrase and bring them back into our bodies.”
He described his process of eroding the barriers between character and actor, sharing, “I’m not concerned with portraying Hamlet. I’m concerned with what Hamlet is concerned with.”
After the presentations I came across friends from church who were first timers.
“We can’t wait to come to the next one!”
I agree.
The next Hermitage Artist Residence recipient to present will be Michael R. Jackson, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2020.
It will begin at 6:30 this Friday evening, May 21, at the Hermitage Beach in Manasota Key and may be the best investment of $5 and one hour of your life that you’ve made in a long time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.