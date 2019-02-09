Registration opens Feb. 12 for the spring and summer semesters at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Ringling College (OLLI at Ringling College).
There are over 100 classes, workshops, lectures, and other programs covering a rich diversity of subjects, including art appreciation, culture and travel, health and well-being, global issues, science, philosophy and religion. Classes, lectures, Einstein’s Circle discussions, the Connections documentary film series, and other special events are held at OLLI at Ringling College’s interim headquarters at Temple Beth Sholom, 1050 S. Tuttle Ave., Building #1, Sarasota.
Classes are also offered at State College of Florida in Lakewood Ranch, The Center on Anna Maria Island, and Westminster Point Pleasant in Bradenton. Weekly classes run two to eight weeks with half day and full day workshops also available. No refunds on lectures, workshops, or special events; registration is transferable.
“Listening to Women” is a 12-session series featuring women whose innovations and accomplishments are having an impact and influencing lives. The series takes place on Thursdays at 1 p.m. from March 14 to May 30 at Temple Beth Sholom. Prices range from $190 for all 12 sessions to $30 per session.
The Einstein’s Circle in March is “Politics from the Front Row” with Susan MacManus, PhD, the Distinguished Emerita of Government and International Affairs at the University of South Florida-Tampa where she taught 30 years prior to her retirement. She will discuss the November 2016 election and how things are shaping up for the 2020 elections on Wednesday, March 6, 2:30-4 p.m., at Temple Beth Sholom. $9 for Gold Members; $10 for Silver Members and general admission.
“Inner Voices: Sex, Intimacy, and Aging” with Hedda Matza-Haughton explores the unspoken truths about sex, intimacy, and aging through the eyes and souls of four different characters all performed by Matza-Haughton LCSW, who is an actor, drama director, teaching artist, social worker, consultant, and health educator.
She has been integrating drama into her work in schools and other community settings locally and nationally for over 25 years and is president and founder of For the Health of It Consultation Services. Matza-Haughton’s presents on Thursday, March 7, 2:30-4 p.m., at Temple Beth Sholom. $15.
OLLI at Ringling College’s documentary film series, “Connections: Exploring Today’s Global Issues,” is an opportunity for students to connect to many of today’s pressing global issues via the penetrating perspectives of contemporary documentary films. Series moderator is Julie Cotton, a member of the Advisory Council’s Strategic Program Committee, executive coach, and aficionado of documentary films.
The films are shown on Tuesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m., at Temple Beth Sholom. Fees are per film $11 for Gold Members; $12 for Silver Members and general admission.
Janna Overstreet is OLLI at Ringling College’s executive director. Lifelong learning is both her passion and profession.
“Studies show that lifelong learning enhances our understanding of the world around us, improves our quality of life and boosts health and longevity,” says Overstreet.
“Our motto is “Stay Curious. Stay Connected. That’s exactly what happens at OLLI at Ringling College.”
To register, call 941-309-5111, or visit: OlliAtRinglingCollege.org.
