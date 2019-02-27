With just a month to go before the eighth Venice Book Fair & Writers’ Festival March 15-16, it is time for writers to sign up for the writers festival classes that Friday, March 15 in the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice.
The festival that benefits Venice Heritage Inc., kicks off Friday, March 15. For a suggested donation of $20 (visit: VeniceBookfair.com and click on 2019 Events to reserve your seat), the Fair again offers a day full of writing and publishing tips, great author panels, and a wine-and-cheese reception to cap off the first day’s program. Panels aim to draw writers wishing to hone their skills and readers wanting to learn more about how their favorite books get published.
The day begins at 2 p.m. in the Gulf Coast Community Foundation Community Room at the brand-new William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave., on the island of Venice, with “Today’s Youth Market.” This panel discussion offers a glimpse of the children’s literature market, including middle grade and young adult publishing. It features local children’s and young adult authors — Breaker Boy author Joan Hiatt Harlow (JoanHiattHarlow.com), Venice Dreamers: Bios of 41 Men and Women Who Impacted Venice author Clarissa Thomasson (SaltMarshPublications.com), The Sorrow Stone author Jane Ann McLachlan (JaneAnnMcLachlan.com) and The Tooth Be Told author Julie Ann James (PeppertreePublishing.com). Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators member Sheila Renfro (SheilaRenfro.blogspot.com) will moderate. Authors will sell/sign their books at 3 — 3:30 p.m.
“From Inspiration to Publication”— a real hit last year — starts at 3:30 p.m. in the same room and shares insights into all aspects of both non-traditional and traditional book publishing, including finding and maximizing representation in the form of a literary agent, the editing process and publicizing and marketing your book. Panelists are “Turtle Tales” author Kim Cool (HistoricVenicePress.com), “Shark Fin Soup” author Susan Klaus (SusanKlaus.com), literary agent Amanda Leuck (SpencerHillAssociates.com), and Venice Books-A-Million Store Manager Myra Turley (www.booksamillion.com).
Former Venice Library Manager Nancy Pike says, “I find the Book Fair relevant because I can find books on topics that are relevant to my community, such as books on fossils, good fishing spots, native flora and fauna, and fiction set in our area. Not only that, I can converse with a variety of authors in one lovely place, get to know them a bit and find out what inspired them.”
She will moderate the panel. The panelists will sell and sign their books from 4:30 p.m. until 5 p.m.
New York Times bestselling author David Hagberg (David-Hagberg.com) will round out the speakers at 5 p.m. in the Community Room with his Master Class “Building Believable Characters, and how to keep the plot going!” Hagberg described his talk: “A human being is a complex piece of work. So creating one for a novel is the key to whether a story works or just falls flat on its creative face. With a few little tricks, coming up with complex, many faceted characters is relatively easy and fun. In addition, keeping the plot moving along is even easier—you merely have to let your characters take over the story and drive it!”
The Friday Festival will conclude the day with a Wine and Cheese Reception following the programs. Registrants are invited to join the speakers at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room. It is necessary to reserve a seat in advance at VeniceWritersFestival@gmail.com. Parking is free at the WHJJ Venice Public Library. Covered bicycle parking and electric car charging stations are available.
Book Fair SaturdayStarting at 9 a.m., authors and vendors will share their stories, their books and other media and merchandise under colored tents in the center of Blalock Park, 401 Pensacola Road, on the island of Venice, adjacent to the Cultural Campus, which comprises the Venice Community Center, Venice Art Center, Venice Museum & Archives (a beneficiary of the fair), and the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library.
“At the Venice Book Fair and Writers Festival, you can get introduced to many new books other than the bestselling and widely known books. You may meet a writer there or you can talk with the book vendors, who can provide you with a lot of information, because they live with those books and know their subjects well,” Andrew Britton, esq., who helms the Book Fair, said.
Over 50 author-vendors are expected to participate. Children’s book authors, such as “Hanging Out with Wild Animals” author Cheryl Batavia (GulfcoastPoet.com), Fossil Shark Teeth and Algae the Alligator author Bob Fuqua (Sharklife.US), and Time to Be Brave author Holly Moulder (WhitePelicanPress.com) will be present. Fiction authors of every genre — from historical to science fiction — look forward to talking with bibliophiles too. Authors include “Murder in Mariposa Beach” author Teresa Michael (Facebook.com/TeresaMichaelAuthor), “Echoes of Terror” author Maris SouleMarisSsoule.com), and “Cyber-Witch” author Eric Martell (EricMartellAauthor.com).
Nonfiction is well-represented and shoppers will carry home books on topics ranging from the history of the Seminoles to memoirs of WWII, and from the ecosystems of Florida to self-improvement and spirituality. “A Passport for Personal and Professional Success” author Peg Beck (PWNBooks.com/beck.htm), “50 Ways to Worry Less Now” author “Gigi Langer” (GigiLanger.com), “Passages in Past Tents” author Bayne Stevenson and more will be on hand to discuss their inspirations, research and process.
Nonprofit organizations, such as the Friends of Venice Public Library and Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County — selling its Literacy Volunteers International Cookbook — as well as several writing organizations will be on hand to offer information. For a full list, see VeniceBookFair.com.
At 2 p.m. Saturday, former trade fiction and nonfiction editor and director of Friends of the Venice Public Library Camille Cline will present an open-air workshop on self-editing manuscripts. Gather at Blalock Park gazebo at 1:45 p.m., weather permitting. This workshop replaces pitches heard in previous years by Leuck and Cline. Email VenicewritersFestival@gmail.com and specify which events you wish to attend.
Free parking near Blalock Park is available at the Venice Community Center and Venice Museum & Archives. Access to these parking lots is from either Milan or Turin avenues with plenty of parking close to S. Nassau Street which is between the Venice Museum & Archives and Blalock Park where the tents will be on Saturday. Use the Milan or Nokomis avenue entrances for Friday events at the library.
All proceeds from the Venice Book Fair and Writers Festival go to Venice Heritage Inc., the 501©3 fundraising arm of two historic sites in Venice, the Lord-Higel House, currently under restoration, and the Venice Museum and Archives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.