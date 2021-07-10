EVENTS/NEWS
Games and snacks
All are welcome to Hope Lutheran Church, 14200 Hopewell Ave., Gulf Cove, on Wednesday evenings for socializing, games and snacks between 5:30 and 6 p.m. At 6 p.m., board games and card games will begin. For more information, call 941-697-2345.
Free baked goods
Free baked goods, such as bread, muffins, buns, desserts, will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church
Kids age 4 through those leaving fifth grade are invited to Gulf Cove United Methodist Church for its vacation Bible school 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 12-16. Registration required. For more information or to register, go to GulfCoveChurch.com. Gulf Cove UMC is at 1100 S. McCall Road in the Gulf Cove. The church can be reached at 941-697-1747 or by email at GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
St. Francis of Assisi Church
St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road, Englewood, is hosting vacation Bible school “Rainforest Explorers: Jesus Leads the Way.” Open to children first to sixth grade from 9 a.m.-noon July 12-16. Register at www.sfoachurch.com or contact Jim Brantner at 941-697-4899.
THRIFT STORES
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road in Port Charlotte, offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages. The closet is open from 9:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday. Individuals must present a photo ID at the door which reflects their residence in Charlotte County or in Englewood, North Port or Venice in Sarasota County. Clothing donations are accepted when it is open.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers who have three hours a week. Store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., is open from 11 a.m.to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.