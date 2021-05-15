Vacation Bible School

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 790 Tamiami Trail S., Venice, is hosting Vacation Bible School “Treasured Discovering You’re Priceless To God.” At Treasured VBS, kids dig into action-packed, faith-filled adventures. Open to children 5 years through fifth grade June 21-25. Register online at www.emmanuel-elca.org or contact Nick Sperry at 941-488-4942.

Guided meditationDhamma discussion and meditation with Tahn Khema is 1 p.m., May 22, at Sarasota Forest Monastery, at the end of Lewis Street off Old Englewood Road, Englewood. The program is in English and typically takes about 90 minutes to two hours. Anyone who wishes to attend a live guided meditation outdoors may join in. Members will put up signs directing attendees to the location. Bring a seat if you like.

Staff report

