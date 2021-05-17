The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice held a renewal of vows ceremony for members and friends on Mother’s Day.
More than 40 people took part in the ceremony on May 9 at West Blalock Park.
The ceremony was conducted by Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice minister Rev. Khleber Van Zandt.
