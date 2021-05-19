Renovations underway: Venice Theatre undergoing work

VENICE — Work is underway inside Venice Theatre as Magnum Builders of Sarasota starts renovating the theater’s lobby.
There are no other slated shows until July, so Venice Theatre is using the time as an opportunity to start “work on renovations more than 20 years in the making,” it said in a news release.
It wants to finish up before its upcoming 2021-2022 season, it noted. The work is a part of the theater’s Next Act Capital Campaign.
Magnum has been contracted for the renovations for the lobby along with the renovation of the Hamilton Building into what will be known as the Arts Education Center and the upgrades and renovations of the Technical Arts Building.
“We chose Magnum for a variety of reasons,” Producing Executive Director Murray Chase said in the news release. “One, they were very familiar with the building they would be renovating as they did the renovation (of the Hamilton Building) into the temporary Venice Public Library. The second reason is I think they are just the right size for this project. They are a smaller company, so they are more tailored to the personal request of the client. They are also very personable, attentive, they listen to our needs, and I’m excited about working with them.”
The lobby work included renovating and upgrading restrooms, creating a new bar and replacing the Venice Theatre box office with what’s being deemed a “business center/lounge.”
“The new business center/lounge will also include a bar and will allow patrons to get a more personalized, one-on-one experience when purchasing seats or subscriptions,” the news release states.
Magnum officials are pleased to work with the Venice Theatre, the news release said.
Clint Riley, Vice President of Magnum is thrilled for the opportunity to work with Venice Theatre.
“Magnum understands how important the arts are in the community,” Magnum Vice President Clint Riley said. “We like to contribute back to our community any way we can and we feel that getting involved in this project and becoming a part of the new legacy of Venice Theatre is really important.”
Riley is the project manager for the renovations, the news release notes.
“We had subcontractor input on everything. We have two to three trades per scope of work, so we have really good pricing that we know is competitive,” Riley said regarding the renovation budget. “We reached out to well-established subcontractors, some of whom we have a 30-plus year history with. We utilized the plans the architect and their consultants put together. That, along with our work experience in the area, helped us develop our budget for this renovation.”
The Next Act Capital Campaign began in 2020 with a $1 million matching gift from William H. Jervey Jr.
The news release states the main building renovation budget is $400,000 that includes Jervey Theatre, lobby restrooms and lobby bar upgrades.
“The community should keep an eye out over the coming weeks and months for regular updates on Venice Theatre’s renovations,” it said.
For more information on how to give or to learn about The Next Act Capital Campaign — ot to view its upcoming schedule, visit online at www.venicetheatre.org.
