SARASOTA — The Florida Center for Early Childhood will hold its 33rd annual winter benefit, “An Evening to Inspire,” on Dec. 4.
With the goal of raising $100,000, the virtual event features multiple ways to participate.
“Reaching our goal will allow us to provide 15 children with approximately six months of therapy,” said Kristie Skoglund, chief executive officer. “Children from low-income families can receive life-changing therapeutic services, like speech/language, occupational and mental health therapies.”
A special benefit for sponsors and ticket purchasers is an exclusive, interactive wine tasting hosted by Michael and Terri Klauber of Michael’s On East. Three types of wine and a charcuterie package will be delivered to homes and offices prior to the event.
The deadline to purchase tickets for this portion of the evening is today.
A silent auction will open at midnight on Black Friday, Nov. 27, and feature numerous packages and a chance drawing opportunity for a week-long Key West vacation. Winners of the silent auction and chance drawing will be announced during the program on Dec. 4.
“There is really something for everyone,” Skoglund said. “There are packages for families, spa bundles, sports memorabilia, creative ‘staycations,’ all of which would make wonderful holiday gifts.”
Tickets are not necessary to participate in the event; however, registration is required to bid in the auction or partake in the chance drawing.
The benefit will be livestreamed on The Florida Center’s Facebook and YouTube channels with a preshow beginning at 7:30 p.m. and main program starting at 8 p.m.
The preshow will feature musical entertainer Jonathan Cortez and Hall of Fame keynote speaker Linda Larson.
During the program, door-prize winners will be selected based on social media engagement and active participation.
“The most exciting thing about this new event format is that it extends beyond the ballroom to reach even more people who care about child development,” said Skoglund. “We hope that everyone tunes in for this fun evening to help children with special needs.”
For more information, visit TFCWinterBenefit.org or call 941-371-8820, ext. 1025.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.