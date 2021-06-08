Restoring a time capsule of Venice history

VENICE — Renovation of the Lord-Higel House, behind Venice City Hall, has been ongoing since it was moved to its present site in 2005.
While renovation has run into hiccups along the way, the 19th century residence — the oldest in Venice and the second oldest structure of its kind in Sarasota County — represents more than just a historic building.
It’s a portal to life on the Suncoast before the Florida land boom of the 1920s.
“There is so little left here that tells the story of Venice before John Nolen and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers,” said Harry Klinkhamer, Venice’s manager of historic resources. “Volunteers with Venice Heritage have worked diligently to renovate the building, and once it is completed, our plan is for it to serve as an early settler museum. It will be a wonderful addition to helping us share what makes this place we call home so unique.”
The house was built in 1896 by Joseph H. Lord who, at the time, owned about 70,000 acres of what today is South Sarasota County. The house was near the southern shore of Venice Bay (today called Roberts Bay) in the midst of his 90-acre orange grove.
Born in Maine in 1860, Lord moved to Florida in 1885 for his health and to invest in the fledgling phosphate industry. He was admitted the Florida Bar in 1886 and moved to Sarasota three years later where he began making significant investments.
Lord quickly became known for his involvement in local real estate and banking. He eventually partnered with developer A.B. Edwards in forming the Lord and Edwards Company and also became president of the First Bank and Trust Company.
By 1906, he owned four of the five corners of Sarasota’s Five Points area and built the first “high-rise” in downtown Sarasota. His Lord’s Arcade building in downtown Sarasota included seven stores facing Central Avenue and nine stores facing Main Street.
He was an avid supporter of the effort to split off the southern half of Manatee County, which was finally approved in 1921, and he became one of the first representatives of the newly formed Sarasota County in the Florida Legislature.
A staunch supporter of business growth in the area, Lord sent postcards to northern contacts and ran advertisements in major city newspapers touting the many benefits of living and working on the Suncoast.
He boasted that farmers were shipping north, chiefly during the winter months, 80,000 train carloads of fruits, vegetables and other products, valued at $150 million.
The tourist trade, he added, already amounted to some $30 million annually.
One of Lord’s advertisements in the Chicago Tribune caught the attention and interest of Bertha Honoré Palmer, a wealthy 61-year-old widow, who came to Sarasota in 1910 and invested in massive land and agricultural holdings. She and Lord would eventually work together on several business interests, and he eventually sold his land on what would become Venice to the Palmer family.
The house that Lord built in his Venice orange grove was typical of the period. The two-story, Queen Anne-style residence consisted of four rooms downstairs and four upstairs. The broad covered porch on all sides of the house provided an escape from the afternoon heat and the large, double-hung windows that opened from both the top and bottom allowed for plenty of cross ventilation.
Lord and his family lived in the house before the manager of his grove, George Higel, moved in with his family in 1910. George and his wife, Abigail, raised five of their six children in the house until 1919. On rainy days, the wrap-around porch served as a convenient children’s playground.
In addition to managing the grove, Higel also wrote a newspaper column for the Sarasota Times about life in Venice. His columns, written under the pen name of Nemo, provide a glimpse today of life in the area at the turn of the 20th century.
Lord’s good fortune ran out in 1929 with the Great Depression when Florida’s comptroller closed his bank. The man who once was the largest landowner in Sarasota County was forced to begin disposing of his properties. Lord moved to Chicago in 1930 and died there six years later. He, his wife, and members of his family are buried in the Manasota Memorial Park Cemetery in Bradenton.
When the orange grove was eventually sold, the Higel family had the home moved to private property west of the original site on Laguna Drive. It served as a residence there for many years, but gradually deteriorated to the point of feared demolition. The house was again moved in 2005 to city-owned property on Granada Avenue.
Since then, hundreds of VHI volunteers have donated time and money to its renovation. A campaign is underway to raise additional funds to complete the renovation.
