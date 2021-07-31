Restoring historic buildings is this architect’s passion

VENICE - During his architectural career, Richard Bergmann designed numerous homes and commercial buildings, including one of America’s most iconic and recognizable structures.
But the projects that brought him the most joy and satisfaction involved restoring historic landmarks.
“The idea is not so much to be a purist in preservation, but to try and adapt the reuse of the buildings and to make them useful for today’s needs,” he said. “And to do that in a very sensitive way. It’s a difficult chore, but it’s fun to do.”
Born and raised in Milwaukee, Bergmann attended the University of Wisconsin after graduating from high school.
“My father wanted me to go into electrical engineering, but I didn’t like it. I ended up going into the Army as I figured that would give me some time to decide what I wanted to do.”
Bergmann was sent to post-war Germany in 1956 to work with guided missiles. Armed with dummy warheads, he said the missiles were moved around to keep the Russians on edge.
“We would simulate blowing up targets and would then visit the sites to determine how much damage we could have done,” he added. “I became interested in looking at these cities that were still in ruins from the war and watching the re-construction of those medieval buildings. Stone on stone and putting back in the carvings. I decided then that that was what I wanted to do with my life. After I got out of the Army, I wanted to study historic architecture.”
He applied to three universities, but was told by his top choice, the University of Illinois that he should first return to Wisconsin and take a year of art courses. Following that advice, Bergmann returned to Illinois and eventually earned his bachelor’s degree there in architecture.
In those days, however, schools were only teaching modern architecture.
Armed with his degree, Bergmann interned for Richard Urbahn in New York City and was soon given an assignment that would serve as the challenge of a lifetime.
“Mr. Urbahn came to me at 9 a.m. one morning and said, ‘Dick, I’ve got a problem. I’ve got Werner von Braun and Dr. Kurt Debus (head of NASA at the time) coming to the office at two o’clock this afternoon. I need a drawing of what we’re proposing to them.’ My question to him was: what are we proposing? What NASA wanted was a building at Kennedy Space Center that was tall enough to stand up in it a 365-foot rocket.
“Since I had some military background with rockets, I kind of understood what they were looking for,” he added. “I got busy and started drawing this thing up. I figured if my concept turned out okay, we could enlarge the drawing for the presentation. We had the drawing blown up to a 6 by 8-foot panel which we placed on the wall of the conference room. At four minutes to two, I hauled it up there just as these guys were walking in. Mr. Urbahn had never seen it before, but acted like it had always been there. As it turned out, the building turned out to look exactly like that original pen and ink line drawing. The amazing thing about that building is that it’s still being used some five decades later.”
During the next three years, Bergmann and the Urbahn team designed the space center’s Vehicle Assembly Building and the adjacent Launch Center. He was invited to the complex for the launch of the Apollo 11 flight to the moon on July 16, 1969.
Two years ago, Bergmann was presented the “Test of Time Award” by the Florida Chapter of the American Institute of Architects for designing what one juror called “a thing of legend.”
Said another juror: “It’s just a plain box with an American flag on one side and a NASA sticker on the other. The simpleness of the box is what gives its quite beauty. There is no scale to the building, no formal doors or windows to suggest its size, only 500-foot blank surfaces with 500-foot-tall doors.”
It was while he was working for Urbahn that Bergmann was approached by an elderly woman in Connecticut that wanted what she said was her 1670 home restored. When he explained to her that he had no actual experience in such restoration, she suggested he supervise the project and hire a restoration architect to do the actual work.
"I realized this was exactly what I wanted to do, but had to learn something about it.”
In 1973, Bergmann discovered a new course available at the University of York, England.
“They were looking for students from different countries and I was lucky enough to be the first student from the U.S. to apply. It was kind of a traveling course to countries throughout Europe, looking at Medieval buildings to determine what caused them to fail. It was fascinating to me. You think you’re building something strong, but a simple mistake can cause a building to collapse over time.”
Bergmann also took advanced courses at Harvard and Cornell universities that provided more experience about restoring historic homes.
A significant challenge came in 1973 when he and wife, Sandra, purchased a dilapidated house in New Caanan, Connecticut. Built in 1846, the house had over the years served as a private residence, boarding house and even the New Caanan Country Day School. The house was purchased in 1924 by Maxwell Perkins and would serve for many years as the residence for he and his wife and five daughters.
Perkins was a senior editor at the publishing house of Charles Scribner’s Sons, who both discovered and edited such literary luminaries as Scott Fitzgerald, Earnest Hemingway, Thomas Wolfe and Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings.
Although they had no idea who Perkins was when they purchased the house, Bergmann said “it was a wonderful place and we enjoyed rubbing shoulders with Maxwell during the 45 years that we lived there.”
Bergmann said renovating the Perkins house was one of his favorite projects.
“It was a lot of fun. We gutted the house on the inside. I saved all the woodwork and put it all back together again. We had to completely rewire the house and put in central air conditioning.”
The ground floors served as the offices for his architectural practice while the couple lived on the top two floors. The house, he said, served as his “restoration school” during the 45 years they lived there.
During his career, Bergmann served as restoration architect for the Lockwood-Mathews mansion in Norwalk, Conn., an excellent example of mid-19th century craftsmanship.
He also oversaw the restoration of the Winder Building in the District of Columbia. Constructed in 1848, and the first fireproof office building in the city, the offices served many purposes over the years, including the investigation of Lincoln’s assassination.
Bergmann said the building was empty when he began its restoration.
“What I discovered in the basement was a sort of torture chamber with stone cells and chains on the walls. It looked like something you might find in a medieval castle. I told a friend about what I’d found and was later told the CIA had gone in there later and removed everything.”
Looking back on his career, Bergmann said he never designed two buildings identical to one another.
“Each building I ever designed began as an empty canvas. You start with the land, the environment, the needs and desires of the client, and combine all of that to design space that is truly functional, comfortable, and unique.”
When the Bergmann’s moved to Venice three years ago, they were not familiar with the work of urban designer John Nolen and Prentiss French, the city’s first landscape architect.
Since then, he has enjoyed studying their works. He also joined the local preservation organization, Venice Heritage, and served for a time on the city’s Architectural Review Board.
As a volunteer with VHI, Bergmann looks forward to helping with the restoration of the Lord-Higel House which, when completed, will serve as the city’s early settler museum.
Bergmann said restoring a building can be like the careful retouching of a painting.
On one hand, it should be visible from the original, but still blend well into the overall.
“If you don’t preserve old buildings, it’s like a man without a memory,” he added. “We need to understand our collective history in order to better understand who we are as a community. The buildings serve as a visible reminder of that history. That’s why we like Venice so much. It was well designed, well done, and it has been maintained that way.”
Larry Humes writes about local history and can be reached at 1926venice@gmail.com.
