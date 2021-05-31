210522-N-RO855-1168

U.S. Navy Seaman Trinity Gotcher, from North Port, pulls line aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt during a replenishment-at-sea in the Pacific Ocean on May 22. The aircraft carrier and its supporting ships recently returned to San Diego after completing its second deployment in two years.

 U.S. NAVY PHOTO BY SEAMAN CALEB FOOTE

A North Port woman serving onboard a nuclear aircraft carrier has returned to the United States after the ship completed its second deployment overseas in two years.

Navy Seaman Trinity Gotcher is assigned to the ship.

The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group was deployed in January 2020 to Indian and Pacific oceans — during which the COVID-19 pandemic made it international news when thousands of sailors onboard were infected by the virus.

It deployed again in December to the South China Sea.

It returned to its home port of San Diego on Tuesday.

