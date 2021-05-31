A North Port woman serving onboard a nuclear aircraft carrier has returned to the United States after the ship completed its second deployment overseas in two years.
Navy Seaman Trinity Gotcher is assigned to the ship.
The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group was deployed in January 2020 to Indian and Pacific oceans — during which the COVID-19 pandemic made it international news when thousands of sailors onboard were infected by the virus.
It deployed again in December to the South China Sea.
It returned to its home port of San Diego on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.