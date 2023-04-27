SARASOTA — All Broadway musicals begin with an idea but without great music, their run may be short.
The newest offering at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, “Big Sexy The Fats Waller Review,” created, adapted and directed by Nate Jacobs, founder and artistic director of WBTT, has all that and more, including millions — no billions — of sequins that died for this show.
The idea began as a suggestion of longtime WBTT talent Leon Pitts, who even suggested that the show be named “The Big Sexy.”
Jacobs expanded that idea to base the show on the music of Fats Waller and then enlisted Donavan Whitney as the show’s dramaturg to research Waller’s life.
Of course, Pitts had to be the star. He was but with cast members who added plenty of additional talent to take a good story that was as well researched, written, choreographed and performed as many a show that has made it to Broadway.
In addition to the Fats Waller music, the script features other classics of that era, such as “Two Sleepy People” by Hoagy Carmichael,” “Ball in the Jack” by Jim Burris and Chris Smith, “It’s a Sin To Tell A Lie” by Bill Mayhew, “Stormy Weather” by Harold Arlen, and “I Can’t Give You Anything but Love” by Jimmy McHugh and Dorothy Fields.
Those additional songs serve to carry the story along but the variety of songs by Waller and their presentation by this show’s cast puts this show over the top.
In addition to all those sequins were the three suits worn by each of the men, along with the white spats on their shoes. The era was one of glitz and glamour. Costume designer Adrienne Pitts’ designs added the glitz and glamour to this musical triumph.
Jacobs provided a cast that could match the sparkle.
With the twinkle in his eyes and his engaging smile, Pitts had the audience in the palm of his hand from the first song, “I’m a Great Big Baby” to the show’s finale, “When Somebody Thinks You’re Wonderful.”
Pitts played himself — brilliantly.
So did the other man in the cast — Ulric Alfred Taylor as Leroy Leventhall. These two big men with their high kicks and fine footwork by choreographer Donald Frison might have danced away with the show except for the three females in the cast.
WBTT favorite Ariel Blue as Devanae Darling has been a star since she first set foot on the WBTT stage. She has starred in many shows at WBTT but also far beyond.
New to WBTT is Andrea Jean, who portrayed Sherry Sunshine with appropriate sparkle, great movement and the ability to sing purposely off-key, which she did on one song.
Jean has that much control of her fine voice yet is still a student at State College of Florida. Remember her name. The third female, Jazzmin Carson, who portrayed Henrietta Hash, is no stranger to WBTT audiences for good reason — talent.
Music director and pianist Matthew McKinnon was on stage for the entire show, accompanied by a drummer, two guitarists and a brass player who was especially skilled on saxophone.
The set by Jeffrey Weber continued the music theme with undulating keyboard patterns edging stage steps. Projections on the back wall of scenes from Waller’s life and career were a bonus.
“Big Sexy The Fats Waller Revue” continues through May 28 in Westcoast Black Theatre Troup’s Donally Theater at 1012 N. Orange Ave. in Sarasota. For tickets, call 941-366-1505 or visit:westcoastblacktheatre.org
