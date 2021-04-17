VENICE — Venice Pride, Inc. announced it is holding a fourth Ride for Pride car parade through downtown Venice.
The event is “a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and allies” and is slated to start 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, according to the group.
“COVID has not stopped us from the work,” the group said in an email. “Let’s continue the work we started in 2018 ... We will celebrate safely.”
The group is looking for sponsors and participants.
“June is Pride month all over the globe and Venice, Florida is no exception,” Venice Pride, Inc. President Nancy Wilson said in the email. “Venice Pride, Inc. invites all to be open and visible, because when we are visible — LGBTQ+ people and our allies — will be safer and our voice, presence and contributions to the wider community will be more impactful.”
Anyone who wants to sponsor is asked to fill out a sponsorship form by May 8. It is also seeking community members and supporters to volunteer with the event planning. Those interested can visit its website to complete a volunteer form.
The initial gathering location and route will be provided after people register — it will be a planned route, the email states.
SunCoast MCC is the gold sponsor for the event.
“We are excited to sponsor the Ride for Pride event,” the Rev. Vickie Miller said in the news release. “For the second time, we will be participating in the Ride for Pride in Venice, Florida and hope to bring joy and festivity to our city in a safe way.”
For more information or to register, visit www.veniceflpride.com
“Bring your families and friends,” Wilson stated. “Decorate your cars. Display your flags and join the procession of cars in the Ride for Pride. This will be a COVID safe event that expresses our joy in being out and proud.”
