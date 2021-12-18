SARASOTA — Ring in 2022 at the Downtown Sarasota Block Party and Pineapple Drop at Five Points Park, 100 Central Ave., starting at 1 p.m. on Dec. 31, through 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.
The festivities will include amusement rides and games; live music; food, drinks and full bar concessions; and a Pineapple Drop at midnight followed by a fantastic fireworks display on Sarasota Bay.
Enjoy performances by Kettle of Fish, the Dr. Dave Band and Twinkle.
Ring in the New Year
Kettle of Fish’s covers include deep tracks from Little Feat, the Rolling Stones, the Neville Brothers, the Allmans, the Dead, Otis Redding, Jimi Hendrix and much more.
Kettle of Fish plays festiblues, the kind of festival music that features blues, soul and funk with the energy of rock n roll. They make old songs new again, and their originals sound like classics.
Kettle is one of the hottest live acts in Southwest Florida, headlining to thousands, and opening for such acts as Eddie Money, Marshall Tucker, Elvin Bishop and Dickey Betts.
The Dr. Dave Band delivers high-energy “good-time” country music and classic rock. The band has received 5 Reader’s Choice Awards.
In the band’s show, the “Dr.” plays guitar, electric fiddle, and banjo. Dr. Dave describes the music as “Kick-Grass Country Rock.” Picture country rock on steroids with an infusion of bluegrass fiddle and banjo.
Twinkle has performed and recorded with world class musicians including Aerosmith, Rod Stewart, Sheryl Crow, Steve Feroni, Eric Clapton, Double Trouble, Stevie Ray Vaughan and more.
Also known as “Twink,” this dynamic performer was signed to Warner Brothers for her debut album, “Haunted By Real Life.” Her sensual song, “Garden of Love,” accompanied a love scene on the daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.