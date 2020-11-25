SARASOTA — The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art invites the community to a very special holiday event on the Ringling campus.
Join the Ringling in supporting the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign, serving Sarasota and Manatee counties. The social distancing/COVID-safe event, will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 3. It is a new twist on the traditional Holiday Splendor toy drive at the museum.
“We love working with the Toys for Tots program and were committed to finding a way to participate this year, even with COVID precautions in place,” said Christina Fraser, director of Events at the Ringling. “We have created a unique and safe experience in which guests will drive through the beautiful Ringling grounds.
“This year instead of having live performances by local school groups, we will be showcasing giant Christmas cards that children have created for the event. We are grateful to live in such a generous community and hope that people will join us in making Christmas brighter for area children.”
Cars will drive through the Central Campus Gate (look for the twinkling lights) and complete the loop around the Museum of Art and exit via the South Gate. In exchange for unwrapped new toys, guests driving through will receive a $5-off coupon for their next visit to the museum. Metz Catering will serve free cocoa and cookies. All toys should be new and unwrapped.
Additional information may be found at Ringling.org/events/holiday-splendor-drive-through-experience.
About the Ringling
The Ringling is a preeminent center for the arts, history and learning that is dedicated to bringing the past and contemporary culture to life through extraordinary visitor experiences.
From its inception, the Ringling has joined the diverse visual traditions and theatrical spectacle of yesterday with the genre-defying global practitioners of today.
A place of exploration, discovery and respite, the Ringling’s campus in Sarasota, which includes the Museum of Art, the Circus Museum, a historic mansion (Ca d’Zan), an 18th-century theater (Historic Asolo Theater from Asolo, Italy) and bayfront gardens, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
As the State Art Museum of Florida and part of Florida State University, the Ringling fulfills an important educational mission. The Ringling offers formal and informal programs of study serving as a major resource for students, scholars, and lifelong learners of every age within the region, across the country and around the world.
