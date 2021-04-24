SARASOTA — Registration opens April 27 for the summer semester of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Ringling College which runs May 10 – July 2.
“The summer semester features dozens of classes and programs covering a wide variety of topics,” it said in a news release.
Classes will be held in person and online through Zoom.
“Classes cover a rich diversity of topics, including art and music appreciation, health and well-being, global issues, philosophy, religion, culture and travel and science,” it said.
Highlights include:
• Intro to Improv with Will Luera. 11 a.m.- 12:20 p.m. Fridays, May 14-28. Cost is $60.
“Discover the freedom of spontaneity and prepare to laugh,” it said. “This class teaches students to think quickly on their feet, explore creativity, hone their comedic voice, and build self-confidence.” In-person class at the Ringling College Museum Campus.
• Responding to Grief with Lisa Frechette. 1-4 p.m., May 24. Cost is $55.
“This experiential workshop invites participants to gain a deeper understanding of their unique grief process,” it said. “Practical ways to respond to grief—physically, mentally, and spiritually—provide participants with an array of tools to ease suffering and adjust to painful changes in their lives.” In-person class at the Ringling College Museum Campus.
• Shakespeare in the Time of COVID with Stuart Mushlin. 9-10:20 a.m. Tuesdays, May 25 – June 8. Cost is $60.
“A three-session course exploring King Lear, Othello and The Tempest.” In-person class at the Ringling College Museum Campus.
• Bones, Muscles, and Brains: Bones, Muscles, and Brains: Your Aging Strong Plan with Lynsey Duzgun and Paul Moore. 10-11:30 a.m., June 7. Cost is $10.
“A 90-minute program to educate and empower active adults to adopt a sustainable lifestyle aimed at preventing bone and muscle loss, preserving memory, and improving mental health; all with the goal of maintaining health and independence,” it said. Presentation is online.
• Segregated Sand: Florida’s Beaches in the Civil Rights Movement with Josh Goodman. 10-11 a.m., June 11. Cost is $10.
“Lunch counters, schools, city buses, and movie theaters were battlegrounds in Florida’s struggle to racially integrate public spaces and institutions, just like in other states,” it said. “This lecture will feature historical records, photographs, and film from the state archives’ collections to explore this uniquely Floridian chapter of the Civil Rights movement.”
• The Baha’i Faith: A Guide for the Perplexed with Harvey Garver. 1-2:20 p.m. Tuesdays, June 15-29. Cost is $60.
“This introductory course will provide the circumstances that led to the founding of the Baha’i faith in the mid-1800s and will include biographies of the founder and subsequent leaders and describe the principal teachings which stem from the newly revealed spiritual principle: ‘The Oneness of Humankind,’” it said. In-person class takes place at the Ringling College Museum Campus.
• Ten Foods that Define Florida with Gary Mormino. 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17. Cost is $10.
“The history of the way we eat and ate tells us a great deal about who we were and who we are today,” it said. “In this illustrated lecture, participants will learn how old tastes and new flavors evolved.” Presentation is online.
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Ringling College “offers noncredit educational opportunities for adults to pursue new interests, expand intellectual horizons, and enrich their lives,” it said. “Courses cover a wide range of stimulating topics and are taught by scholars, retired faculty members, and professional practitioners in an engaging, collaborative manner.”
To register or for more information, call 941-309-5111 or visit www.OLLIatRinglingCollege.org.
The Ringling College Museum Campus is at 1001 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Masks and physical distancing are required, according to the news release.
