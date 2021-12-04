Experience Ringling’s Saturday lecture, “Contemporary Japanese Lacquer Sculpture: A Short History,” at 10:30 a.m. at the Ringling today, or via Zoom at home.
Dr. Andreas Marks will introduce the exhibition “Bodies: Contemporary Japanese Lacquer Sculpture,” now on view in the Searing Galleries.
Until the modern period, lacquer was principally used for articles for daily or ceremonial use and presentation, such as wine vessels and document cases.
In the early 1950s, artists revolutionized this utilitarian tradition by creating the first sculptures made from lacquer. A small but enterprising circle of artists, all born since 1959, has pushed the medium in entirely new directions by creating conceptually innovative, large-scale works that superbly exploit the natural characteristics of this medium.
Marks studied East Asian Art History at the University of Bonn and obtained his PhD in Japanese Studies from Leiden University.
From 2008 to 2013, he was director and chief curator of the Clark Center for Japanese Art in Hanford, California, and since 2013 has been Mary Griggs Burke Curator of Japanese and Korean Art at the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
This lecture was made possible by the support of Carol and John Rutherfurd.
Tickets are $5 or free for members. Order online at ringling.org.
The Ringling is at 5401 Bay Shore Road in Sarasota.
