SARASOTA — The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art received a Strategic Partnership Grant of $42,500 from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

The gift will provide support for three important programs at The Ringling: the Community Gallery, an upcoming photography exhibition and community outreach related to the Art of Performance program.

“We are extremely appreciative of the support that we receive from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County,” said Steven High, The Ringling’s executive director. “Gifts such as this allow us to deepen our commitment and make an even greater impact in the community.”

The Ringling’s Community Gallery is a public exhibition space that is located on the ground floor of the museum’s Center for Asian Art. The gallery features rotating exhibitions, highlighting the works of local groups ranging from the Sarasota County Medical Society to young artists who have created works at home with their parents.

Admission to the gallery is always free. The gallery was originally created with the support of the Community Foundation

The next exhibition in the Gallery opening Nov. 30 is From Legend to History: Archaeology of the Underground Railroad in Our Backyard,” which showcases New College professor Uzi Baram’s archaeological work on the community of Angola in Bradenton.

}In May 2022, The Ringling will present an exhibition in the Searing Wing of the Museum of Art displaying photographic works that were gifted to the museum by Stanton B. and Nancy W. Kaplan. The Community Foundation is the supporting sponsor for the exhibition.

Community outreach is an important aspect of the museum’s strategic plan. The Art of Performance program works with local schools to provide a rich and diverse array of opportunities for local students and nonprofit organizations to engage with the arts and the international artists who perform in this series.

More information may be found at: ringling.org.

