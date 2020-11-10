VENICE - It doesn't always take a ton of experience to become great at an event.
According to Sherry Beck, three Englewood Sailing Association youth sailors taking part in the River Romp River Romp Junior Olympic Regatta were quite green on the blue waters.
Two of them only had about 10 days of experience total.
Still, Jocelyn Sheppard, Dean Strasser, and Matthew Sheppard showcased their talents among 46 entries at the Edison Sailing Center in Ft. Myers, Oct. 17-18.
They finished 16th 17th, and 18th overall out of 46 entries in what is called the Green Fleet event. They also finished seventh and eighth in the personal best category, she noted.
The trio sailed eight races over the two days in very strong winds.
”Two of the three had just learned to sail and had only 10 days total experience,” explained Miriam Staveley, an ESA volunteer and co-coach for the event. “So we are extremely proud of their performance.”
Competitors were from St. Augustine, Ft. Myers, Sarasota and Venice.
