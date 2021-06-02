SARASOTA — A Sarasota music store will amp up literacy this summer with its annual “Rock Your Summer Reading” initiative.
Music Compound will host author Amy Diamond for live reading sessions at Music Compound at 821 Apricot Ave., Sarasota at 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Saturday, June 5.
Diamond, of Sarasota, will read from two of her children’s books: “The Adventures of Splash & Shelly: The Lost Octopus” and “A New Friend.”
“’The Adventures of Splash & Shelly’ follow a host of fun and charismatic ocean characters around their home on the coral reef,” according to a news release. “The series was born in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Diamond began telling her two sons entertaining “brain stories” at night to help calm their worries and fears associated with the pandemic and their sudden recent move across the country, from Los Angeles, Calif. – where she had lived for 16 years – to Sarasota, where she has immediate family.”
Diamond’s manuscripts came about as she told stories to her 11 and 5-year-old sons. The setting and characters are born out of her background in education and marine biology.
“As we continue with ‘Rock Your Summer Reading,’ we are thrilled to feature an author whose message is so timely,” Music Compound owner Jenny Townsend said in the news release. “Over the past year, children have had to contend with unprecedented levels of stress. Amy’s books offer strategies for parents and children to ease their anxiety, discuss important issues in kid-friendly ways, and simply bring joy, while reading together as a family, which we know supports healthy brain development and bonding.”
Music Compound is works toward helping education all year long, it said.
“It’s a win-win for everyone,” Townsend said. “Our business partners have been very generous in providing prizes, and we know the participating families will be introduced to new products or experiences that they will continue to enjoy in the future.”
Children can earn prizes by reading more books — with the grand prize a party for up to 20 people at Music Compound’s Cattlemen Road venue, known as Studio 32.
“Karaoke, pizza, bounce house donated by Let’s Jump Rentals, and cool treats donated by Kona Ice are included ($600 value),” it said.
The grand prize winner will be named on Sept. 13.
Those interested can download a “reader passport” at RockYourSummerReading.com.
For more information, email info@musiccompound.com or call 941-379-9100.
