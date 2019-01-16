Working together, the Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club and the City of Venice might set attendance records Saturday, opening day of the 27th annual Rotary Art Festival.
Find it again at the Venice Municipal Airport Festival Grounds but with a huge addition — the city’s first Road-E-O. Entrants to this day-long event will be city employees driving some of the city’s “big rigs.”
A highlight of the ROAD-E-O will be the area’s first “Vasketball Contest.” This contest will pit men and machines in a unique challenge. Back hoe and digger drivers will try to lift a basketball from the ground with the machine’s extended arm bucket and then place the ball into the net.
LeBron James himself might not be able to accomplish this feat. It requires skill and dexterity but not quite the same as that required on his court.
Thirty Venice Public Works employees will be competing in a variety of equipment demonstrations Saturday-only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The space needed for the ROAD-E-O will nearly double the area used for the festival in past years.
The Rotary art festival is the first major two-day show of the new year in Venice. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Airport Festival Grounds. From the popular Duck Pluck to all the arts and crafts booths, a concert by Bandana, and plenty of food and beverages for all, plus an extensive kids area, this festival promises to be the biggest one yet.
Among the extensive list of prizes to be won at the Duck Pluck is a cruise for two.
For car enthusiasts, owners of vintage and antique cars will display their prize automobiles from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Kids can work off their extra energy in bounce houses, on slides and more.
Concessions will include something for everyone: hot and cold foods, beer and wine and soft drinks, ice cream and kettle corn and other festival food. Funnel cakes perhaps?
Vendors will offer fine art and crafts. There will be exhibits of art by area students and nearly non-stop entertainment on the festival stage both Saturday and Sunday.
Also part of this event is the annual exhibition of scholar’s artwork and entertainment on the festival stage during both days. Note that the ROAD-E-O will occur only on Saturday.
“We want to have something exciting going on all day,” said Travis Holt of the Public Works Department, who is coordinating arrangements for the city. “All displays take place in an arena with a viewing area, and an announcer will explain what is taking place throughout the day.”
The following description of ROAD-E-O Activities is from the city:
ROAD-E-O drivers will demonstrate their maneuvering skills challenging obstacle courses and more in nine events. Demonstrations will include handling a Fire Engine, Solid Waste Front Loader, Backhoe, Mini Hoe, Vac–Con, Truck Crane, Claw Truck and Police Obstacle Course.
In the skill tests, an operator using a backhoe excavator or digger will control the digging bucket on the two-part articulated arm attempting to take a tennis ball off a cone and be judged on his maneuvering tactics.
Venice Police officers will compete on an obstacle driving course showcasing their skills. Courses will be set-up to test the skills of competing garbage truck drivers and fire truck drivers competing in stages of a national competition.
In the ROAD-E-O area, youngsters can climb into the police cars, fire truck and other vehicles. They will meet and learn from skilled drivers who use this equipment daily in and around Venice. There also may be an opportunity for all to see the sheriff’s helicopter up close.
Rotary operates the kid’s area with bounce houses, rock climbing and such. The ROAD-E-O brings them opportunities to see and even operate city vehicles.
The festival is a fund-raiser for the Venice-Nokomis Rotary which supports many local nonprofits including the Rotary Futures program which benefits college-bound high school students at Venice High School and other county schools in the area.
Festival admission if $3 for adults and free for children 12 and under. Parking is free and so is the ROAD-E-O which is new this year.
