Chief guest pictured at the first Venice Nokomis Rotary Club meeting at Venice Yacht Club, the new 2021-2022 Club President Susan Hanks introduced her husband Jim Hanks, a former Venice Police Chief.

VENICE — The new Venice Nokomis Rotary Club 2021-22 President is Susan Hanks.

Opening her first Rotary meeting at Venice Yacht Club, she introduced her first guest, Jim Hanks, her husband, a former Venice Police Chief.

With the COVID pandemic hopefully a past problem, she told colleagues the club would be reviving fundraising projects in Venice starting with the Rotary Ride for Polio.

With city approval in the new year, they plan to stage the 2022 Rotary Arts & Crafts Festival and in the Spring the Toast to Venice.

Growing up in Venice, Hanks graduated from Venice High School and Georgia Southern University with a degree in business administration.

Entering accounting, she now with more than 35 years’ experience and is a partner in her own accounting firm Young, Hanks & Hanks.

A Venice Nokomis Rotarian since August 2006, she has co-treasured club funds, became treasurer and recently passed it to son, Rotarian Tom Hanks.

A graduate of the Rotary Leadership Institute, she is also a Paul Harris Fellow, Sustaining and Society Member.

Her community work includes 20 years involvement with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast. Very involved with Epiphany Cathedral, she serves on the Finance and Stewardship committees.

She has been married to Jim for more than 42 years and have their children, Beth, a dentist and Tom, a CPA and partner at the Young Hanks & Hanks firm.

