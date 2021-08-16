topical ROTARY Rotary Club welcomes 2021-22 president By Roger Button For The Gondolier Aug 16, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Chief guest pictured at the first Venice Nokomis Rotary Club meeting at Venice Yacht Club, the new 2021-2022 Club President Susan Hanks introduced her husband Jim Hanks, a former Venice Police Chief. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY ROGER BUTTON Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — The new Venice Nokomis Rotary Club 2021-22 President is Susan Hanks.Opening her first Rotary meeting at Venice Yacht Club, she introduced her first guest, Jim Hanks, her husband, a former Venice Police Chief.With the COVID pandemic hopefully a past problem, she told colleagues the club would be reviving fundraising projects in Venice starting with the Rotary Ride for Polio.With city approval in the new year, they plan to stage the 2022 Rotary Arts & Crafts Festival and in the Spring the Toast to Venice.Growing up in Venice, Hanks graduated from Venice High School and Georgia Southern University with a degree in business administration.Entering accounting, she now with more than 35 years’ experience and is a partner in her own accounting firm Young, Hanks & Hanks.A Venice Nokomis Rotarian since August 2006, she has co-treasured club funds, became treasurer and recently passed it to son, Rotarian Tom Hanks.A graduate of the Rotary Leadership Institute, she is also a Paul Harris Fellow, Sustaining and Society Member.Her community work includes 20 years involvement with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast. Very involved with Epiphany Cathedral, she serves on the Finance and Stewardship committees.She has been married to Jim for more than 42 years and have their children, Beth, a dentist and Tom, a CPA and partner at the Young Hanks & Hanks firm. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now COVID doctor: 'Almost all of this is preventable' Code snitches can no longer go incognito Tropical Storm Fred projected for area Saturday Cops: Man causes scene at Robert L. Anderson building Forecasters keep eye on potential of Fred Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now COVID doctor: 'Almost all of this is preventable' Code snitches can no longer go incognito Tropical Storm Fred projected for area Saturday Cops: Man causes scene at Robert L. Anderson building Forecasters keep eye on potential of Fred Calendar
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.