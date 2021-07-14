Offers go here

topical

Rotary opens $48K opportunities for youth

Rotary Investment in Youth

Representatives of 20 organizations at a Rotary Investment in Youth celebration after receiving proceeds from Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club. Seated center is President Elect Susan Hanks while at far right is 2021 Rotary Club President Matt Britton.

 GONDOLIER PHOTO BY ROGER BUTTON

VENICE — The Investment in Youth Program is the major event of the year when Venice Nokomis Rotary Club gives the proceeds of fundraising activities to youth clubs and activities in this area.

“This year, despite the COVID-19 epidemic, we are giving away virtually the same as we have done in past years,” Rotarian President-elect Susan Hanks said.

Recapping it was a challenging fundraising year, she said traditional efforts like the Rotary Artfest and Toast to Venice, were canceled due to COVID.

But President Matt Britton and his Board of Directors replaced those events with the Big Drawing, Ride for Rotary, a golf tournament, and the Stimulus Check contribution drive.

In total — in a year that was turned upside down — Rotarians were able to raise $48,250.

Hanks said Investment in Youth and Rotary have worked together since 2005 — the club has given more than $800,000 for various youth projects, including Rotary Futures at the Venice High School.

This does not include the additional annual projects, Teacher of the Year and several sponsoring projects. The main beneficiary, the Rotary Futures Resource Center, has received more than $350,000 since 2005.

Recipients of the 20 organizations receiving Rotary Investment in Youth checks included the Rotary Futures program.

“This past year we have assisted students obtain $5.18 million in scholarships, and since starting in 2004, $9.7 million,” new Rotary Futures Executive Caitlyn Joyner said. “We are so incredibly grateful for the support of everything we are given enabling ‘making dreams come true’ for our area students and giving them many opportunities.”

Rotarian Steve Boone, representing Family Promise of South Sarasota County, said they had continued to serve families with children under 18 years who are homeless or on the verge of becoming homeless.

But anticipating the ending of the rent assistance program, they will see an increase in families requiring its assistance.

Those representing the other 18 agencies spoke of the problems arising from COVID-19 regulations which seriously hampered fundraising.

“I am glad this year I think we have opened the door to plenty of opportunities and we have taken opportunities along the way to make sure it happens,” Hanks said.

Hanks said this was the year of “Rotary Opens Opportunities,” saying Rotarians opened up opportunities for others and took advantage of new opportunities to fund raise.

Rotarian Jeff Boone spoke about the fundraising.

“We invest money in the community, we do not give it,” Boone said. “During this difficult year, we have pretty much raised the amount of money we have always done. I will never forget that one day I was a kid in Venice in an organization who benefited from this Rotary Club project. There are a whole lot of others in this community who can say the same thing. Thanks to all the club members and all the folks who have given money to the two projects we were able to fund raise this past year.”

