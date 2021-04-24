Rotary license plate available

Florida residents can purchase a license plate that helps assist Rotary International and its Florida districts.

VENICE — The Rotary wheel will soon be taking to Florida streets.

“The effort has taken years and dozens of state Rotarians, who are now celebrating the accomplishment,” according to a news release.

The new specialty license plate was approved in December.

“Proceeds will be distributed across all eight Rotary districts in Florida to fund youth programs, such as Camp Florida, a camp for disabled children and their parents,” it said in the news release.

A total of 3,000 plates must be ordered before any production begins, it said. It noted vanity tags can be involved with up to five characters placed next to Rotary logo.

The voucher can be pre-ordered at www.FloridaRotaryTag.com.

