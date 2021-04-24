VENICE — The Rotary wheel will soon be taking to Florida streets.
“The effort has taken years and dozens of state Rotarians, who are now celebrating the accomplishment,” according to a news release.
The new specialty license plate was approved in December.
“Proceeds will be distributed across all eight Rotary districts in Florida to fund youth programs, such as Camp Florida, a camp for disabled children and their parents,” it said in the news release.
A total of 3,000 plates must be ordered before any production begins, it said. It noted vanity tags can be involved with up to five characters placed next to Rotary logo.
The voucher can be pre-ordered at www.FloridaRotaryTag.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.