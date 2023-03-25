How much will you pay for a Sea Venice mermaid or sea horse?
One week from today, Venice Art Center will host an auction of the beloved creatures at the Venice Yacht Club.
To be there in person proved to be exciting for many at the past two auctions held by the VAC — Pigs in Paradise in 2004-05 and the SeaVenice event in 2012.
Frenzied bidding drove prices for the favored creatures up to $7,800 for Elvis Pigglsey in 2005 and to $10,500 for Diamond Joe Dolphin in 2014.
Auctioneer Neal Van De Ree and his team will conduct the auction, which will be both live and virtual. Diners at the club will bid in person but there also will be online bids from those unable to secure tickets to the dinner.
The bidding started a week ago.
Going, going ...
Members of the Venice High School Interact Club have cleaned up all the sea creatures that spent more than a year in downtown Venice.
There they posed for thousands of photos taken by adoring fans. There also was a fair amount of hugging by children who seemed to be especially fascinated by them.
Some hugging proved too much for a couple of sea horses while they were downtown but a trip to the SeaVenice hospital had them back downtown looking none the worse for their ordeal.
They are in perfect shape for the auction, which is already underway with 46 sea creatures on the auction block of the 52 that were commissioned.
The six not in the auction were sold to their sponsors, who paid top dollar for the privilege.
Opening bids have already started at least $1,900 for all the sea creatures, plus bids of $2,100 for Horsing Around Town, a sea horse painted by Heather McCullough; “Gondo,” painted by Mike Moffatt, who also attached a proper Gondolier hat to the sea horse;
“Jacaranda Jack,” painted by Frances Smith; “Steinway,” by Heather McCullough; “Valor,” painted by Melissa Smith; “Diana,” painted by Chau Mai; and $3,000 — not for a sea creature but for a painting by Leoma Lovegrove.
With all these bids more than a week before the auction, there likely will be yet another record set for the top bid, and possibly even for the most sea creatures going to one bidder, as the person who earned that record for each of the first two auctions has already purchased his ticket to the auction at the yacht club on April 1.
Bidding to the hybrid online and live auction will conclude Saturday night with the winning bid on the final item to be auctioned — lot 48, “Inside Out,” a seahorse painted by Heather McCullough who painted four of the sea creatures.
Tickets to the Venice yacht Club dinner and auction (if any remain) are $150 per person. Call the art center at 941- 485-7136, visit veniceart center.com or stop in at the art center to see the creatures at 390 S. Nokomis Ave. in Venice.
