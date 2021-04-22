SARASOTA – Sarasota Ballet Director Iain Webb announced its 2021–22 season and a return to “full in-person theater programming.”
The season features seven programs “that showcase not only the range of the Company’s choreographic repertoire, but also its artistry and athleticism,” it said in a news release.
Highlights include two world premieres; one by resident choreographer Ricardo Graziano and the second by British choreographer Sir David Bintley, with an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors,” set in March.
It will also include Mark Morris’ “The Letter V” in April and Sir Peter Wright’s “Giselle” and “Summertide” to celebrate the choreographer’s 95th birthday.
It also features Martha Graham’s “Appalachian Spring,” Twyla Tharp’s “Nine Sinatra Songs” and Sir Frederick “Ashton’s Valses nobles et sentimentales,” the news release said.
“After a year full of unprecedented challenges, I can’t tell you how excited we all are to return to theater and share the breathtaking beauty of ballet with a live audience,” Webb said. “We’re being cautious and adventurous with this upcoming season. Cautious in that the first two programs are featuring just two ballets each and designed so that our audiences’ first experiences in the theater are comfortably paced. Adventurous because this Season is filled with amazing works and the most ambitious commissioned world premiere that The Sarasota Ballet has ever undertaken. With this also being my 15th year, I wanted to celebrate it with some audience favorites like Balanchine’s Serenade; ballets that mean a great deal to me like Sir Fred’s Valses nobles et sentimentales; exciting premieres like Mark Morris’ The Letter V; and work with some old friends like Sir David Bintley and Johan Kobborg.”
Full season subscribers can renew now while new full season subscriptions to The Sarasota Ballet’s will be available May 10. Four ballet packages are available June 14.
For information, visit www.SarasotaBallet.org or call 941-359-0099, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Alongside celebrating the artistic achievements that The Sarasota Ballet has attained during Iain’s 15 years, this Season is also a tribute to the extraordinary support that our patrons and audience members have given us during this past season,” Executive Director Joseph Volpe said. “Throughout the pandemic we were able to look after the health and well-being of our dancers, staff, and students, which was made possible because of the commitment and generosity of our community. Safely returning to the theater and continuing to produce world-class artistry is our way of showing our heartfelt thanks to our Sarasota Ballet family.”
Individual tickets for The Sarasota Ballet’s 2021-22 season, starting at $30, go on sale Aug. 16.
