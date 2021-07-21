SARASOTA — The Sarasota Ballet returned to in-person for its five-week Summer Intensive program, which finishes with four performances at the end of July.
The performances take place at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.
The season had the largest Summer Intensive participation on record at The Sarasota Ballet.
More than 120 students in attendance took part.
InMotion performances open July 29 and closes July 31 and feature moments from classical excerpts and new works — including one by Resident Choreographer Ricardo Graziano.
“We are so thrilled at the overwhelmingly enthusiastic response to our in-person Summer Intensive,” Education Director Christopher Hird said in a news release. “The record-breaking attendance reaffirms the interest in the quality and reputation of The Sarasota Ballet’s Education Programs around the United States. Not only have we increased attendance, but the caliber of ability of the students that are attending is quite remarkable. This is also why we’ve reimagined our Intensive Performances in order to create InMotion, so that the students can display their artistry and passion for dance to all.”
In addition to the training, they are eligible for consideration for The Sarasota Ballet’s Margaret Barbieri Conservatory and Studio Company.
InMotion — FSU Center for the Performing Arts
7 p.m., July 29
1 p.m., July 30
7 p.m., July 30
1 p.m., July 31
Tickets are available for $35 and $25 at www.SarasotaBallet.org or by calling 941-359-0099. Children’s tickets are available for $10.
“Socially distanced seating is accessible in the Mezzanine and Balcony sections of the theater, and patrons who are not yet fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be required to wear masks throughout these performances,” it said.
For more information, call The Sarasota Ballet Box Office at 941-359-0099 between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
